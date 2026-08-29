RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat spoke at a 'One World One Humanity' event in New York, referencing 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' to say that religions may differ, but humanity is one. He stated that truth is one, just described in many ways by people.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday made a veiled reference to India's age-old 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy and said he works in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Speaking at the 'One World One Humanity' event here, Bhagwat said truth is one and might be described in different ways by people.

"I am not a religious scholar, nor a religious authority like you, but I am working in a society which traditionally says that religions might be different, but humanity is one. Truth is one, and humanity is a product of that truth. So humanity is one. That truth is one truth, but it is described in many ways according to the describer. Because as human beings, we are prisoners of the software that has been created in our heads," he said.

"There are many religions, and in today's world, religions are largely defined by rituals. And to fit in a religious discipline, and to treat that path to divinity, this discipline of rituals is also necessary," he added.

Global Outreach Tour

Bhagwat arrived in New York earlier this week on the first leg of his three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom at the invitation of overseas local organisations as part of its centenary year celebrations Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar had said on Wednesday that the 'Universal Oneness Celebration' in New York will be an interfaith gathering where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will interact with a diverse, multicultural and multi-faith audience.

'Open Dialogue and Mutual Respect'

Ambekar said the event has been organised with the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, reflecting the inclusive nature of the Bharatiya ethos. He said the initiative is part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's longstanding engagement with different communities in India and across the world to promote understanding and shared purpose.

"The Universal Oneness Celebration in New York exemplifies an interfaith gathering where RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji will communicate with a diverse, multicultural, and multi-faith audience. Organised in the spirit of open dialogue and mutual respect, the event reflects Bharatiya ethos which is fundamentally inclusive and welcoming to all," he said in a post on X.

Ambekar had also invited people interested in learning about the RSS vision and philosophy to participate in such open forums of dialogue. "This initiative is in line with the longstanding tradition of engagement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with varied communities across India and the world fostering understanding and shared purpose. We invite anyone interested in learning more about the RSS vision and philosophy to participate in these open forums of dialogue," the post read.

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