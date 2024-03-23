Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Recruited via Telegram for money': Moscow terror attack suspect's in chilling interrogation video (WATCH)

    In the aftermath of a harrowing terrorist attack that claimed the lives of at least 143 individuals at a concert hall near Moscow, Russian authorities have taken swift action, detaining 11 individuals, including four suspected gunmen, in connection with the heinous rampage.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 7:01 PM IST

    In the aftermath of a harrowing terrorist attack that claimed the lives of at least 143 individuals at a concert hall near Moscow, Russian authorities have taken swift action, detaining 11 individuals, including four suspected gunmen, in connection with the heinous rampage. The Kremlin disclosed this development on Saturday, shedding light on the ongoing efforts to unravel the complexities surrounding the deadly assault.

    Despite the Islamic State (ISIS) claiming responsibility for the attack, Russian officials have also indicated a potential Ukrainian link to the incident. This assertion has intensified diplomatic tensions, particularly as Ukrainian officials vehemently deny any involvement in the tragedy. Nevertheless, the FSB security service has reported that the detainees, described as "four terrorists," were apprehended while allegedly en route to the Ukrainian border, suggesting a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

    Also read: Putin calls Moscow attack as 'barbaric terrorist act'; announces day of mourning on March 24 (WATCH)

    The interrogation video of one of the suspects provides a chilling glimpse into the events leading up to the attack. The individual in the interrogation video responded in heavily accented Russian to a series of sharply delivered questions. He revealed that he had flown from Turkey on March 4 and had received instructions from unknown individuals via Telegram to execute the attack in exchange for monetary compensation.

    Throughout the interrogation, the man trembled visibly. Initially depicted lying on his stomach with his hands bound behind his back, his chin rested on the boot of a figure in camouflage uniform. Subsequently, he was pulled up onto his knees.

    Another individual, bearing cuts and bruises on his face, was shown being interrogated through an interpreter while seated on a bench with his hands and feet bound.

    As of now, Russia has not publicly presented any evidence linking the attack to Ukraine.

    “Let’s be straight about this: Ukraine had absolutely nothing to do with these events,” Ukrainian adviser Podolyak said. “We have a full-scale, all-out war with the Russian regular army and with the Russian Federation as a country. And regardless of everything, everything will be decided on the battlefield.”

    Putin, who was re-elected as President of Russia for another six terms, called the attack a "barbaric terrorist act" and announced a day of national mourning on March 24. 

    Also read: Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    In a televised address to the nation, Putin said: "I am speaking to you today in connection with the bloody, barbaric terrorist act, the victims of which were dozens of innocent, peaceful people. ... I declare 24 March a day of national mourning."

    "All four perpetrators of the terrorist act who shot and killed people have been detained. They were travelling towards Ukraine ... We will identify and punish everybody who stood behind the terrorists, who prepared the attack," he added.

