The Rajasthani diaspora in North America welcomed Governor Haribhau Bagde's directive to establish language study centres in state universities, calling it a historic milestone in the long-standing campaign for Rajasthani's official recognition.

A 'Historic Milestone' for Language Recognition Prem Bhandari, President of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) and International Convener of the Akhil Bhartiya Rajasthani Bhasha Manyata Sangharsh Samiti, termed the decision a "historic milestone" and said it marked an important moment in the long-standing campaign for recognition of the Rajasthani language.According to Bhandari, the Governor's directive has rekindled hope among Rajasthani-speaking communities in India and abroad that meaningful institutional measures are finally being taken to promote and preserve the language. He said the latest development was closely linked to a campaign that has continued for more than two decades, seeking the inclusion of Rajasthani in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, which would grant it official language status.Bhandari recalled that the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution in 2003 supporting the inclusion of Rajasthani in the Eighth Schedule after a memorandum was submitted that year. He also noted that another memorandum was submitted to then-President Pratibha Patil in 2011, but the proposal remains pending with the Central government.Pending constitutional recognition, Bhandari urged the Rajasthan government to declare Rajasthani as the state's Second Official Language, noting that several other states have accorded similar status to their regional languages.Highlighting the linguistic richness of Rajasthani, Bhandari referred to the Rajasthani Dictionary compiled by Dr Sitaram Lalas, which contains more than 210,000 words. He said RANA would continue its "peaceful, democratic and constitutional" campaign until Rajasthani is included in the Eighth Schedule. Governor's Directive to Universities The development follows an order issued on Tuesday by the office of Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde directing 11 state-funded universities across Rajasthan to establish Rajasthani Language Study Centres.The universities covered under the directive include the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur, Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur and Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, among others.The Governor's Secretariat has instructed the vice-chancellors of the universities to initiate the process of establishing the centres "at the earliest" and submit progress reports to Raj Bhavan. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Rajasthani diaspora in North America has welcomed Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde's directive to establish dedicated Rajasthani Language Study Centres in state universities, describing it as a significant step towards preserving and promoting the language.Prem Bhandari, President of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) and International Convener of the Akhil Bhartiya Rajasthani Bhasha Manyata Sangharsh Samiti, termed the decision a "historic milestone" and said it marked an important moment in the long-standing campaign for recognition of the Rajasthani language.According to Bhandari, the Governor's directive has rekindled hope among Rajasthani-speaking communities in India and abroad that meaningful institutional measures are finally being taken to promote and preserve the language. He said the latest development was closely linked to a campaign that has continued for more than two decades, seeking the inclusion of Rajasthani in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, which would grant it official language status.Bhandari recalled that the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution in 2003 supporting the inclusion of Rajasthani in the Eighth Schedule after a memorandum was submitted that year. He also noted that another memorandum was submitted to then-President Pratibha Patil in 2011, but the proposal remains pending with the Central government.Pending constitutional recognition, Bhandari urged the Rajasthan government to declare Rajasthani as the state's Second Official Language, noting that several other states have accorded similar status to their regional languages.Highlighting the linguistic richness of Rajasthani, Bhandari referred to the Rajasthani Dictionary compiled by Dr Sitaram Lalas, which contains more than 210,000 words. He said RANA would continue its "peaceful, democratic and constitutional" campaign until Rajasthani is included in the Eighth Schedule.The development follows an order issued on Tuesday by the office of Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde directing 11 state-funded universities across Rajasthan to establish Rajasthani Language Study Centres.The universities covered under the directive include the University of Rajasthan in Jaipur, Jai Narain Vyas University in Jodhpur and Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur, among others.The Governor's Secretariat has instructed the vice-chancellors of the universities to initiate the process of establishing the centres "at the earliest" and submit progress reports to Raj Bhavan. (ANI)