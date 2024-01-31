Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Putin's modest income claims: Doubt cast on President's $1 million income in 6 years, internet skeptical

    Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted his financial assets list to the election authority in Russia ahead of the general election. The documents which were made public by the body have sparked a debate on the internet as skeptics remain puzzled over modest income claims.

    Putin's modest income claims: Doubt cast on President's $1 million income in 6 years, internet skeptical avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed his latest financial assets in a document to the election commission ahead of the general election in Russia. The country's election authority as a regular procedure made the documents public revealing that Putin has earned less than $1 million in 6 years from 2018-2024.

    This comes a day after the Moscow Times reported that the Russian President now owns a lavish property near the Russia-Finland border. The Moscow Times report spread like fire in urban cities of Russia including Moscow and St Petersburg where Vladimir Putin is seeing increased resentment from the public. The major global media channels in the West also gave space to the development vociferously.

    The revelation of Putin’s financial assets might have been perfectly timed to control the narrative. According to the election authority documents, the Russian President made 67.6 million rubles, which is approximately $753,000, between 2018 and 2024. The disclosed figure also includes money from bank deposits, a military pension, and money he made from property sales.

    Putin, under his disclosed financial assets, owns two cars, and two apartments, one in Moscow and the other in St Petersburg. He also owns a garage in the erstwhile Leningrad. Many on the internet are unable to figure out the possibility of such income figures. Vladimir Putin reportedly has lavish properties across Russia. The latest revelation from Moscow Times suggests that Vladimir Putin in his Finland border property has three modern-style houses on the shore of Majalahti Bay, two helipads, several yacht piers, a trout farm, and a farm with cows for marbled beef production.

    Reactions:

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 4:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gazans resort to eating grass, drinking polluted water for survival; Israel-Hamas war speeds up famine avv

    Gazans resort to eating grass, drinking polluted water for survival; Israel-Hamas war speeds up famine

    Viral Video: Centuries-old shipwreck found adrift on Canadian coastline sparks mystery (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Centuries-old shipwreck found adrift on Canadian coastline sparks mystery (WATCH)

    Sultan Ibrahim's wealth decoded: Malaysia's new monarch owns 300 luxury cars, including 1 gifted by Hitler snt

    Sultan Ibrahim's wealth decoded: Malaysia's new monarch owns 300 luxury cars, including 1 gifted by Hitler

    BREAKING Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in Toshakhana case snt

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan and wife sentenced to 14 years in jail in Toshakhana corruption case

    Israel job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far snt

    Israel's job drive in India amid Gaza conflict: Over 5,600 skilled workers from UP, Haryana selected so far

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: PC George accepts BJP membership in Delhi today RKN

    Kerala: PC George accepts BJP membership in Delhi today

    Beware of ancient wrath: No-parking sign unleashes 'rabid squirrels' invasion fears in Bengaluru! vkp

    Beware of ancient wrath: No-parking sign unleashes 'rabid squirrels' invasion fears in Bengaluru!

    0 0 1: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on sequence of scores before he got down to alter the course of cricket snt

    0 0 1: Sachin Tendulkar reflects on sequence of scores before he got down to alter the course of cricket

    Rohan Bopanna thanks fans for heroic welcome in Bengaluru after Australian Open 2024 triumph (WATCH) snt

    Rohan Bopanna thanks fans for heroic welcome in Bengaluru after Australian Open 2024 triumph (WATCH)

    Hindus permitted to worship in sealed basement of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque AJR

    Varanasi court allows Hindu to worship in Gyanvapi mosque basement amidst ongoing dispute

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon