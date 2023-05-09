On Victory Day, Putin says world at 'turning point'; calls for Russia's 'Hurrah' - WATCH

Addressing the parade, President Putin said, "Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point." The parade included elderly veterans and soldiers from Russia's Ukraine campaign."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (May 9) said at Moscow's Red Square Victory Day parade that the world was at a "turning point" and claimed a "war" had been unleashed against Russia.

Addressing the parade, President Putin said, "Today civilisation is again at a decisive turning point." The parade included elderly veterans and soldiers from Russia's Ukraine campaign."

He called for Russia to be victorious "For Russia, for our armed forces, for victory! Hurrah!"

Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually assaulting patients in US

Putin told Russians that the world was at a key turning point and they were engaged in a patriotic struggle for the future of their country, as the country marked the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

"Today, civilization is again at a decisive turning point. A real war has been unleashed against our homeland. We have repulsed international terrorism, we will protect the inhabitants of Donbas, we will ensure our security," Putin said as the country marked the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.

Shraddha Walkar case: Aaftab Poonawala pleads not guilty; charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

In his 10-minute speech on Red Square, Russian President repeated familiar messages he has delivered many times in the nearly 15 months of Russia's war in Ukraine.

He said "Western globalist elites" were sowing Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, while the Ukrainian people had become "hostages to a state coup" and to the ambitions of the West.

He, however, did not address the challenges facing Russia as its forces prepare for an expected major counter-offensive by Ukraine, or outline any path to victory.