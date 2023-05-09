Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually assaulting patients in US

    Rajesh Motibhai Patel assaulted four of his female veteran patients during routine checkups over a 12-month period.

    Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually assaulting patients in US anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 9, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

    New York: According to the Department of Justice, a 68-year-old primary care doctor of Indian descent who assaulted four of his female veteran patients during routine checkups over a 12-month period has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault. 

    Also read: Shraddha Walkar case: Aaftab Poonawala pleads not guilty; charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

    Rajesh Motibhai Patel who worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Centre in Decatur, Georgia is accused of violating his patients' constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under colour of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact, it said in a press release dated May 4.

    “Patel allegedly sexually abused his female patients between 2019 and 2020 and violated his oath to do no harm to patients under his care," said US Attorney Ryan K Buchanan.

    “Veterans and their families expect and deserve the highest quality of healthcare delivered in a safe and accountable setting,” said Veterans Affairs Inspector General Michael J Missa.

    “Our Veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our country and deserve the best medical treatment and highest quality of care,” Buchanan was quoted as saying.

    This case is being investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, the release added.

    Earlier in January, an Indian-origin doctor Manish Shah was sentenced to two life terms in the UK, after he was found guilty of 25 sexual assaults in his East London clinic. He was already serving three life sentences for earlier offenses totaling 90 years.

    Also read: Relishing memories: Bengaluru man gets BMTC registration number for his Tesla car in California

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE: Airfares to go up during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays anr

    UAE: Airfares to go up during summer break, Eid Al Adha holidays

    Texas shooting 27 year old Hyderabad woman engineer among nine killed in incident gcw

    Texas shooting: 27-year-old Hyderabad woman engineer among nine killed in incident

    Pakistan to free 199 Indian fishermen on May 12; One dies in Karachi anr

    Pakistan to free 199 Indian fishermen on May 12; One dies in Karachi

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    NSA Doval meets US, UAE counterparts in Saudi Arabia on 'interconnecting Middle East with India and the world'

    From 2 to 58 tankers in a year: Indian firm's meteoric rise shipping Russian oil

    From 2 to 58 tankers in a year: Indian firm's meteoric rise shipping Russian oil

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings: Nitish Rana hails Andre Russell as 'special' as KKR trumps PBKS in final-ball thriller-ayh

    IPL 2023: Nitish Rana hails Andre Russell as 'special' as KKR trumps PBKS in final-ball thriller

    Did Rashmika Mandanna lie about being a vegetarian? Fans upset after she eats non-veg burger for an ad (WATCH) RBA

    Did Rashmika Mandanna lie about being a vegetarian? Fans upset after she eats non-veg burger for an ad (WATCH)

    Shraddha Walkar case Aftab Poonawala pleads not guilty charged with murder disappearance of evidence gcw

    Shraddha Walkar case: Aaftab Poonawala pleads not guilty; charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

    Relishing memories: Bengaluru man gets BMTC registration number for his Tesla car in California anr

    Relishing memories: Bengaluru man gets BMTC registration number for his Tesla car in California

    'Nailed it': Netizens laud Shraddha Kapoor for her superb French and British accent - WATCH vma

    'Nailed it': Netizens laud Shraddha Kapoor for her superb French and British accent - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon