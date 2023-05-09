Indian-origin doctor charged for sexually assaulting patients in US

Rajesh Motibhai Patel assaulted four of his female veteran patients during routine checkups over a 12-month period.

New York: According to the Department of Justice, a 68-year-old primary care doctor of Indian descent who assaulted four of his female veteran patients during routine checkups over a 12-month period has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

Rajesh Motibhai Patel who worked at the Veterans Affairs Medical Centre in Decatur, Georgia is accused of violating his patients' constitutional right to bodily integrity while acting under colour of law and for engaging in unwanted sexual contact, it said in a press release dated May 4.

“Patel allegedly sexually abused his female patients between 2019 and 2020 and violated his oath to do no harm to patients under his care," said US Attorney Ryan K Buchanan.

“Veterans and their families expect and deserve the highest quality of healthcare delivered in a safe and accountable setting,” said Veterans Affairs Inspector General Michael J Missa.

“Our Veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our country and deserve the best medical treatment and highest quality of care,” Buchanan was quoted as saying.

This case is being investigated by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General, the release added.

Earlier in January, an Indian-origin doctor Manish Shah was sentenced to two life terms in the UK, after he was found guilty of 25 sexual assaults in his East London clinic. He was already serving three life sentences for earlier offenses totaling 90 years.

