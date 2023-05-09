Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Walkar case: Aaftab Poonawala pleads not guilty; charged with murder, disappearance of evidence

    Shraddha Walkar case: Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, has asserted his innocence. He is being charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his alleged involvement in the murder.

    First Published May 9, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    In a major development, Aaftab Poonawala was charged with murder in the death of Shraddha Walkar by a Delhi court on Tuesday. He has also been charged for causing disappearance of evidence. He has been charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of wrongdoing). Poonawala, however, denied the charges and demanded a trial. The matter has been set for trial, listed to record prosecution evidence on June 1.

    Poonwala allegedly strangled his live-in spouse Shraddha Walkar, sawed her body into 35 pieces, and stored them in a 300-litre refrigerator for many days before discarding them in various areas across the city.

    Poonwala and Walkar, both from Mumbai, were in a relationship and were planning to move to Delhi in May 2022. When a friend notified Walkar's father that he hadn't heard from her in over two months, the murder was discovered. Last October, after being unable to reach his daughter, Walkar's father contacted Mumbai Police. The Mumbai police investigation led them to the couple's rented room in Chhattarpur Pahadi, south Delhi.

    The breakthrough occurred when 13 body bits, largely bone fragments, recovered at Poonawala's request resulted in a DNA match, confirming Shraddha Walkar's murder.  The Delhi Police had filed a 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24. The Delhi Police conducted a narco-analysis test, a polygraph test, and collected DNA evidence to establish the allegations against Poonawala.

    More than 150 witnesses were reportedly examined and their statements have been recorded. The Police also collected his voice sample.

    Last Updated May 9, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
