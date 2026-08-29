PM Modi departs for a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. The trip includes a State Visit to Uzbekistan and attendance at the 26th SCO Summit in Bishkek, aiming to reinforce strategic partnerships and expand regional ties in Central Asia.

As the Kyrgyz capital gears up to host the milestone 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit from August 31 to September 1, striking visuals of preparations have come into view across Bishkek. Among the prominent leaders slated to attend is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose presence highlights India's continued participation in the multilateral bloc after entering as a full member in 2017.

State Visit to Uzbekistan

Building on this engagement, PM Modi departed on Saturday for a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. The itinerary begins with a State Visit to Uzbekistan from August 29 to August 30 at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, before proceeding to Bishkek for the SCO summit. In his departure statement, PM Modi indicated that the journey would centre on reinforcing strategic partnerships across Central Asia and expanding regional ties.

During his time in Tashkent, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev to further enhance the bilateral strategic partnership. Both leaders will evaluate collaboration across trade, investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, education and people-to-people relations, alongside establishing the framework for future engagement. "I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan," PM Modi stated.

Marking his fourth official visit to Uzbekistan, PM Modi is additionally slated to visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre situated at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, characterising these engagements as a tribute to close cultural and interpersonal ties connecting both countries.

26th SCO Summit in Bishkek

Departing from Tashkent, PM Modi will head to Bishkek upon the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to attend the 26th SCO Summit, an event that commemorates the organisation's 25th anniversary. Key national priorities for the summit revolve around security, connectivity and historical ties linking the Eurasian landmass.

Focus on Security and Connectivity

Regarding security matters, the administration is anticipated to reinforce persistent demands for unified multilateral measures confronting terrorism, radicalisation and external threats. During prior summits, PM Modi pressed member states to discard double standards while ensuring accountability for entities backing or funding terrorism. "I look forward to advancing the vision for the region, anchored in Security, Connectivity and Opportunity, and to working with fellow members for a region free from the scourge of terrorism, separatism and extremism, which continue to threaten peace and stability in our neighbourhood and beyond," PM Modi noted.

On the connectivity front, practical progress concerning regional transport and commerce routes across Central Asia remains a core objective. Additional areas of emphasis comprise trade, investment, technological collaboration and interpersonal exchanges, encompassing heritage dialogues and youth initiatives advanced to strengthen cultural bonds.

"India's priorities in SCO are based on a secure SCO. During the Prime Minister's address at the 2018 summit, we have seen what secure stands for: Security, Economy and trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and Environment," Secretary West in MEA Sibi George said ahead of the visit.

Beyond formal sessions with President Zhaparov and fellow SCO leaders, PM Modi will participate in specialised events including the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games. The high-level summit gathers leaders representing the 10-member bloc, comprising Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Iran, four Central Asian nations and Belarus, alongside 15 dialogue partners and two observer countries, Afghanistan and Mongolia.

Underlining a steadfast preference for a multipolar, cooperative Eurasian architecture, PM Modi expressed confidence that the diplomatic mission would deepen civilisational connections with the region and advance shared pursuits of peace, stability and prosperity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)