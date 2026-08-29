Following a devastating flood in Nepal's Nuwakot, roads are washed away and rescue operations are ongoing. The death toll in the separate Bhotekoshi flood disaster has reached 626, with over 2,400 missing. India has sent relief and rescue support.

Flood Havoc in Nuwakot and Rasuwa

In the aftermath of the August 26 flood in Betrawati, in Nepal's Nuwakot district, the road has been completely washed away and merged into the river. Several areas remain inaccessible even to rescue teams.

Meanwhile, people stranded in remote and severely affected areas of Rasuwa are being rescued by helicopter. Shoes, LPG cylinders, and drums were seen lying near Betrawati in the aftermath of the flood. Locals say a hydropower project was located a short distance from here, where many people worked.

Massive Rescue and Relief Efforts

Nepal Police, along with the disaster management agencies, are engaged in disaster management and rescue efforts.

As of 8 am on Saturday, Nepal Army and rescue teams have evacuated 2,265 people, including 163 foreign nationals, in Army helicopters; 200 people were rescued on the ground, and 1,706 injured individuals were provided medical care at the Emergency Treatment Centre. The Army has deployed 6,700 personnel in rescue and relief efforts.

Bhotekoshi Flood Disaster Toll Rises

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Bhotekoshi flood disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

As per the latest update issued by NDRRMA, the highest number of bodies were recovered in Chitwan, where 233 bodies, including various human remains, were found. Nawalparasi East reported 158 deaths, followed by Nuwakot with 51, Gorkha with 48, Nawalparasi West with 47, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 31, Rasua with 13, and other affected areas.

The authority said 2,426 people were still reported missing. Among them were 27 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel.

India Extends Support to Nepal

India is providing relief and rescue support to the Himalayan country, as the third flight with assistance reached Kathmandu on Friday. Relief supplies were handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun. India also sent an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team.

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel expressed gratitude towards India for support and solidarity following a devastating flash flood on August 26. In an X post, Paudel also condoled the demise of Indian nationals in Nepal. He wrote, "On behalf of the Government and the people of Nepal, I extend our deepest gratitude to Your Excellency Smt Droupadi Murmu for your kind concern and also for the generous support and solidarity extended by your government following the recent calamity in Nepal." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)