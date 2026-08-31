A viral Nepal video shows a mother desperately trying to save her two children as powerful floodwaters surge around them. The terrifying footage highlights the danger of flash floods amid widespread flooding, destruction and ongoing search-and-rescue operations across the country.

A terrifying video from Nepal has captured the desperate moments of a mother trying to save her two children as powerful floodwaters suddenly rush through the area. The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows the family attempting to flee as the rapidly moving water turns an ordinary escape into a life-threatening ordeal.

The video shows the mother pulling her children along while attempting to move away from the approaching floodwaters. At one point, she appears to stumble as she struggles to maintain her balance and keep the children moving. The frightening scene highlights how quickly conditions can deteriorate when sudden floodwaters sweep through a settlement.

Watch the viral video here:

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The clip has drawn widespread attention because of the family's narrow escape. The mother appears focused on getting her children to safety despite the force of the water around them. The footage also offers a stark visual reminder of the dangers faced by residents caught in rapidly developing floods, where even a few seconds can make a critical difference.

The video was shared amid the devastating flooding that has affected several parts of Nepal. Flash floods have caused widespread destruction, with homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure damaged or swept away. Rescue teams have been working to reach people stranded in affected areas as authorities continue search-and-rescue operations.

The scale of the disaster has been severe. Reuters reported that Nepal intensified rescue operations after the August 26 floods, with hundreds of people missing and large numbers of rescue personnel involved in efforts across badly affected districts.

The viral video has therefore become more than just a dramatic social media moment. It captures the fear and urgency experienced by families facing a sudden natural disaster. The mother's attempt to keep her children safe, even after stumbling amid the rushing water, has resonated with viewers online.

As rescue and recovery operations continue, authorities and emergency teams remain focused on locating missing people and assisting survivors. The footage serves as another powerful reminder of the devastating human impact of Nepal's recent floods and the split-second decisions families are forced to make when disaster strikes.