Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Hamas drugged freed Gaza hostages to make them seem calm and happy: Israel Health Ministry (WATCH)

    Israel's Health Ministry alleges that hostages freed from Hamas were drugged with Clonazepam for a calm appearance, sparking concerns and calls for international reporting and accountability.

    Hamas drugged freed Gaza hostages to make them seem calm and happy: Israel Health Ministry (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 8:54 PM IST

    In a shocking revelation, a Israel Health Ministry representative informed the Knesset Health Committee on Tuesday that hostages released from Hamas captivity were administered tranquilizer pills before being handed over to the Red Cross for transfer to Israel. The drugging aimed to present the hostages as calm, happy, and upbeat despite enduring more than 50 days of physical abuse, deprivation, and psychological terror in Gaza.

    Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry’s medical division, identified the drug used as Clonazepam, known as Clonex in Israel and marketed as Klonopin and Rivotril globally. Clonazepam is typically used to prevent and treat anxiety disorders, seizures, bipolar mania, agitation associated with psychosis, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

    Also read: France freezes assets of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar amid escalating Israel-Palestine tensions

    The Health Ministry representative did not disclose whether the drugging had been confirmed through blood tests conducted on the released hostages at Israeli hospitals or if it relied on testimony provided by the freed hostages, leaving some uncertainty regarding the verification process.

    The families of the hostages had initially raised concerns about the drugging during their testimony before the committee. This revelation adds a disturbing layer to the already harrowing experiences faced by the hostages during their captivity.

    Shas MK Yonatan Mashriki urged the Health Ministry to issue an official report to health organizations worldwide, detailing evidence of the drugging and other medical findings following the return of the released hostages. This call emphasizes the need for transparency and accountability in addressing the health implications of such actions.

    The disclosure of drugging raises serious questions about the treatment of hostages by Hamas and the potential health risks associated with such practices. As investigations unfold, there is a growing demand for clarity on the verification process and an international response to ensure accountability for these actions.

    Also read: Hamas possibly profited from October 7 attack through advance stock market trades, study suggests

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 8:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    France freezes assets of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar amid escalating Israel-Palestine tensions snt

    France freezes assets of top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar amid escalating Israel-Palestine tensions

    Viral Video: Pakistani men mimic Wagah Border's foot-stomping ceremony at a wedding; sparks controversy snt

    Viral Video: Pakistani men mimic Wagah Border's foot-stomping ceremony at a wedding; sparks controversy

    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man AJR

    Next in line: Following Seema Haider, another Pakistani woman arrives in India to marry Kolkata man

    Key 26/11 plotter Sajid Mir hospitalised after 'poisoning'; triggers concern of yet another Pakistan eyewash snt

    Key 26/11 plotter Sajid Mir hospitalised after 'poisoning'; triggers concern of yet another Pakistan eyewash

    Taking radical action Rishi Sunak toughens UK visa rules to slash immigration gcw

    ‘Taking radical action...': Rishi Sunak toughens UK visa rules to slash immigration

    Recent Stories

    Football Happy Birthday Anthony Martial: Top 10 performances by the French star osf

    Happy Birthday Anthony Martial: Top 10 performances by the French star

    Khushi Kapoor raises temperature as she dazzles in thigh-slit black dress, see pictures SHG

    Khushi Kapoor raises temperature as she dazzles in thigh-slit black dress, see pictures

    In pictures: Tejasswi Prakash looks 'Red Hot' in a stunning bodycon dress RKK

    In pictures: Tejasswi Prakash looks 'Red Hot' in a stunning bodycon dress

    cricket Happy Birthday Andrew Flintoff: 10 quotes by England's superstar osf

    Happy Birthday Andrew Flintoff: 10 quotes by England's superstar

    Spotted Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor; celebrities elevate the style game SHG

    Spotted: Malaika Arora to Shahid Kapoor; celebrities elevate the style game

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon