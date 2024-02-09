Latif Khosa garnered 117,109 votes while Talha Saeed received only 2024 votes. Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique got 77907 votes, as per local media reports.

Amid the voting of the general elections conducted on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Latif Khosa has secured victory against UN-proscribed terrorist Muhammad Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed from Lahore's NA 122 seat, Pakistan media reported.

Talha Saeed only obtained 2024 votes, compared to Latif Khosa's 117,109 votes. According to local media sources, Khawaja Saad Rafique, the head of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), received 77907 votes.

Notably, the founder of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is Muhammad Hafiz Saeed, a terrorist designated by the UN. He was the architect of the horrific Mumbai 26/11 attacks and is sought in other crimes in India.

In preparation for the general elections on February 8, Hafiz Saeed's political organization, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), has put up candidates in every national and provincial assembly constituency in Pakistan.

According to Dawn, the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) has gained 12 seats as the vote counting process gets underway. The newspaper said that independent candidates supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), the party of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan, had won nine seats based on provisional results from the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Khan was disqualified from contesting the elections due to criminal convictions, and his supporters contested as independent candidates. Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured victory in 11 seats, Dawn reported.

The results of the election, which were expected to be released by Friday morning, were delayed, according to Pakistan's Interior Ministry. The ministry emphasized that this was because of a "lack of connectivity," which was the outcome of precautionary steps taken to guarantee impenetrable security.