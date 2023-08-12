Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan appoints Balochistan Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister

    Preceding this announcement, a meeting took place between the departing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Opposition Leader Raja Riaz, forming an integral part of the third round of consultations held in Islamabad.

    Pakistan appoints Balochistan Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    The much-anticipated decision has been reached in Pakistan, unveiling Senator Anwar Ul Haq Kakar from Balochistan as the designated interim Prime Minister of the nation. This conclusion follows a series of extensive discussions aimed at identifying the suitable caretaker prime minister in preparation for the upcoming general election in the country.

    In a directive issued on Friday, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi tasked outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz with the responsibility of submitting a nominee for the position of caretaker premier by the following Saturday.

    In a formal communication addressed to both Sharif and Riaz, the president underscored his previous decision to dissolve the National Assembly on August 9 based on the prime minister's recommendation.

    The president invoked Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution, highlighting that in accordance with its provisions, the appointment of the caretaker prime minister involves a consultation between the outgoing prime minister and the leader of the opposition within the departing national assembly. The letter further stipulated that the two parties were mandated to propose a candidate for the caretaker premier's role within three days of the National Assembly's dissolution.

    Consequently, President Alvi directed Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz to present the chosen name for the interim prime minister's position no later than August 12, thereby initiating the crucial process of appointing a caretaker premier ahead of the upcoming developments in the country.

    There is a perception within political circles that Sharif's desire to remain in power until August 14 could be attributed to his wish to participate in the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony, after which a new caretaker prime minister is poised to assume office.

    On July 12 of the current year, the prime minister had publicized that his government's term would conclude on August 14. However, subsequent clarification from the information minister indicated that the premier had inaccurately noted the date.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 4:30 PM IST
