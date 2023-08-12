Instagram LIVE horror: Man kills ex-wife, two others in Bosnia; later takes own life

After the fatal shooting of his ex-wife, the man proceeded onto the streets of Gradacac, armed with a pistol. Shockingly, he targeted and killed a man along with his son, causing widespread panic.

In a distressing turn of events, a man in Bosnia carried out a harrowing series of acts that left the nation in shock. It is reportedly said that the man first shot and killed his ex-wife while broadcasting the chilling act on Instagram, and subsequently went on to claim the lives of two more individuals as he evaded authorities.

The culmination of this tragic spree saw him taking his own life, creating a deeply unsettling incident that has garnered widespread attention from both law enforcement and the media.

The tragic incident has deeply affected Bosnia, a country that is still recovering from the trauma of a devastating war in the 1990s. Violence against women remains a concerning issue in this region, and the live-streamed murder of the ex-wife has sent shockwaves through the Balkan country.

After the fatal shooting of his ex-wife, the man proceeded onto the streets of Gradacac, armed with a pistol. Shockingly, he targeted and killed a man along with his son, causing widespread panic. Moreover, he inflicted injuries on a police officer, a man, and a woman at different locations within the town.

In response to the disturbing events, Nermin Niksic, the prime minister of the Bosnian Federation, expressed his deep shock, conveying that words fail to capture the gravity of the situation. While the perpetrator ultimately took his own life, the irreparable loss of innocent lives remains a painful reality.

Authorities have not yet presented potential motives behind the series of shootings. Officials and local media sources indicate that the ex-wife had previously reported instances of threats and violence from her partner. The shooter, identified as Nermin Sulejmanovic, a resident of Gradacac, reportedly had a criminal record.

The assailant took to Instagram on Friday morning to post a video that forewarned viewers of an impending live murder. The video portrays him grabbing a firearm and callously shooting a woman in the forehead, all while the cries of a child can be heard in the background. Instagram later removed the distressing video from its platform.

During the pursuit, the individual continued to broadcast his actions in real-time on Instagram. In a disturbing sequence, he shared two additional videos, asserting that he had targeted and shot at least two other individuals while evading capture. Subsequent reports revealed that approximately 12,000 viewers witnessed the live recording of the murder, with the video even garnering 126 likes.