Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram LIVE horror: Man kills ex-wife, two others in Bosnia; later takes own life

    After the fatal shooting of his ex-wife, the man proceeded onto the streets of Gradacac, armed with a pistol. Shockingly, he targeted and killed a man along with his son, causing widespread panic.

    Instagram LIVE horror: Man kills ex-wife, two others in Bosnia; later takes own life AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    In a distressing turn of events, a man in Bosnia carried out a harrowing series of acts that left the nation in shock. It is reportedly said that the man first shot and killed his ex-wife while broadcasting the chilling act on Instagram, and subsequently went on to claim the lives of two more individuals as he evaded authorities.

    The culmination of this tragic spree saw him taking his own life, creating a deeply unsettling incident that has garnered widespread attention from both law enforcement and the media.

    The tragic incident has deeply affected Bosnia, a country that is still recovering from the trauma of a devastating war in the 1990s. Violence against women remains a concerning issue in this region, and the live-streamed murder of the ex-wife has sent shockwaves through the Balkan country.

    After the fatal shooting of his ex-wife, the man proceeded onto the streets of Gradacac, armed with a pistol. Shockingly, he targeted and killed a man along with his son, causing widespread panic. Moreover, he inflicted injuries on a police officer, a man, and a woman at different locations within the town.

    In response to the disturbing events, Nermin Niksic, the prime minister of the Bosnian Federation, expressed his deep shock, conveying that words fail to capture the gravity of the situation. While the perpetrator ultimately took his own life, the irreparable loss of innocent lives remains a painful reality.

    Authorities have not yet presented potential motives behind the series of shootings. Officials and local media sources indicate that the ex-wife had previously reported instances of threats and violence from her partner. The shooter, identified as Nermin Sulejmanovic, a resident of Gradacac, reportedly had a criminal record.

    The assailant took to Instagram on Friday morning to post a video that forewarned viewers of an impending live murder. The video portrays him grabbing a firearm and callously shooting a woman in the forehead, all while the cries of a child can be heard in the background. Instagram later removed the distressing video from its platform.

    During the pursuit, the individual continued to broadcast his actions in real-time on Instagram. In a disturbing sequence, he shared two additional videos, asserting that he had targeted and shot at least two other individuals while evading capture. Subsequent reports revealed that approximately 12,000 viewers witnessed the live recording of the murder, with the video even garnering 126 likes.

    Last Updated Aug 12, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Japanese Ambassador takes 'Thalaivar challenge' amid 'Jailer' release; wishes luck to Rajinikanth snt

    WATCH: Japanese Ambassador takes 'Thalaivar challenge' amid 'Jailer' release; wishes luck to Rajinikanth

    Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg 'cage fight': Tech giants gear up for ancient Rome showdown, live stream details snt

    Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg 'cage fight': Tech giants gear up for ancient Rome showdown, live stream details

    Lunar gold rush explained: Why nations are eyeing moon mining, its significance and implications snt

    Lunar gold rush explained: Why nations are eyeing moon mining, its significance and implications

    WATCH narrow escape: Tourists doge collapsing cliff in dramatic Dorset incident snt

    WATCH narrow escape: Tourists dodge collapsing cliff in dramatic Dorset incident

    UAE: Two killed in major accident in Dubai; two injured anr

    UAE: Two killed in major accident in Dubai; two injured

    Recent Stories

    Greed prevents us from realizing the truth: PM Modi quotes Tagore at G20 Anti-Corruption Meet

    Greed prevents us from realizing the truth: PM Modi quotes Tagore at G20 Anti-Corruption Meet

    False propaganda being spread against UCC: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan anr

    False propaganda being spread against UCC: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

    What is national middle child day? 6 special traits about mid-borns LMA

    What is national middle child day? 6 special traits about mid-borns

    MiG-29 UPG replaces MiG-21 fighter jets at Srinagar Air Base

    MiG-29 UPG replaces MiG-21 fighter jets at Srinagar Air Base

    Jailer box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth film set to cross Rs 100 core business ADC

    Jailer box office collection Day 2: Rajinikanth's film set to cross Rs 100 core business

    Recent Videos

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Video Icon
    Watch Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz AJR

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Video Icon
    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

    Video Icon