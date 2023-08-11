WATCH: Japanese Ambassador takes 'Thalaivar challenge' amid 'Jailer' release; wishes luck to Rajinikanth

Japanese Ambassador takes on "Thalaivar Challenge" in a heartwarming gesture, attempting Rajnikanth's iconic sunglasses flip, amidst the release of his film 'Jailer'.

Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki recently embraced the 'Thalaivar Challenge' and shared his participation on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The term 'Thalaivar' commonly refers to Tamil actor Rajnikanth, renowned as the biggest superstar in Indian cinema. Suzuki, expressing his admiration for the superstar, undertook the challenge, aiming to replicate Rajinikanth's signature sunglasses flip. His endearing gesture coincides with the release of Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer'," which quickly gained popularity on the internet, with many lauding his affection for Indian cinema.

In the video posted on the platform, Suzuki is observed seeking assistance from another individual to master Rajinikanth's sunglasses flip technique. The person in the video guides the Ambassador through the maneuver. Moments later, Suzuki takes on the challenge himself, offering best wishes to the superstar for his new film. "Rajnikanth, you are just superb. Wish you great success for 'Jailer'," he conveys.

"Vannakkam! @Rajinikanth, #Japan also loves you a lot!" he adds in the caption. Since its sharing, the post has garnered over 8000 views and numerous reactions from social media users.

"Even attempting the same action is commendable," remarks one user.

"Mr. Ambassador, kudos for being a fan of Mr. Rajnikant. His parallel is hard to find in the world of actors. You looked really smart wearing glasses the Rajnikant way," praises another individual.

A third person expresses, "This is so heartwarming, excellency ... Much love from India and us Rajnikanth fans."

"Soo smooth," adds another user.

"Japanese Ambassador is so Cool!" comments someone.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' was released on Thursday after a two-year hiatus. The movie also features Tamannaah, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.