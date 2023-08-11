Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Japanese Ambassador takes 'Thalaivar challenge' amid 'Jailer' release; wishes luck to Rajinikanth

    Japanese Ambassador takes on "Thalaivar Challenge" in a heartwarming gesture, attempting Rajnikanth's iconic sunglasses flip, amidst the release of his film 'Jailer'.

    WATCH Japanese Ambassador takes 'Thalaivar challenge' amid 'Jailer' release; wishes luck to Rajinikanth snt
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 9:30 PM IST

    Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki recently embraced the 'Thalaivar Challenge' and shared his participation on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The term 'Thalaivar' commonly refers to Tamil actor Rajnikanth, renowned as the biggest superstar in Indian cinema. Suzuki, expressing his admiration for the superstar, undertook the challenge, aiming to replicate Rajinikanth's signature sunglasses flip. His endearing gesture coincides with the release of Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer'," which quickly gained popularity on the internet, with many lauding his affection for Indian cinema.

    In the video posted on the platform, Suzuki is observed seeking assistance from another individual to master Rajinikanth's sunglasses flip technique. The person in the video guides the Ambassador through the maneuver. Moments later, Suzuki takes on the challenge himself, offering best wishes to the superstar for his new film. "Rajnikanth, you are just superb. Wish you great success for 'Jailer'," he conveys.

    "Vannakkam! @Rajinikanth, #Japan also loves you a lot!" he adds in the caption. Since its sharing, the post has garnered over 8000 views and numerous reactions from social media users.

    "Even attempting the same action is commendable," remarks one user.

    "Mr. Ambassador, kudos for being a fan of Mr. Rajnikant. His parallel is hard to find in the world of actors. You looked really smart wearing glasses the Rajnikant way," praises another individual.

    A third person expresses, "This is so heartwarming, excellency ... Much love from India and us Rajnikanth fans."

    "Soo smooth," adds another user.

    "Japanese Ambassador is so Cool!" comments someone.

    Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's film 'Jailer' was released on Thursday after a two-year hiatus. The movie also features Tamannaah, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 9:30 PM IST
    Ananya Panday looks like sunflower in yellow saree; Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan react

    Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' to bag all awards in 2024: Anupam Kher

    Ganapath: Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon recall 'Heropanti' romance on screen again

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her cheekiness in recent photo series; View Here

    Bella Hadid being sued by Instagram for copyright issues? Here's what we know

    Curd vs. yogurt: 6 key differences between these dairy delicacies

    Effortless gardening: 6 must-have tools for lazy home gardeners

    Ananya Panday looks like sunflower in yellow saree; Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan react

    Water toxicity: 6 facts about the dangers of excessive hydration

    Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film 'Emergency' to bag all awards in 2024: Anupam Kher

    Captured on CCTV: UP BJP leader shot dead in Moradabad

    Watch: Golden Retriever's adorable interaction with burglar makes internet buzz

    Pakistan trying to revive terrorism in the South Kashmir

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal

