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Australian Arrested at Bangkok Airport Over Killing Teen Girl Found in Suitcase Near Pattaya
Thai police have arrested Australian national Simon Carman, 46, over the suspected murder of a girl whose body was found inside a suitcase near Pattaya. CCTV showed the pair entering a condominium before the suspect later left dragging a suitcase.
Australian Man Arrested for Killing in Thailand Teen
Thai police have arrested a 46-year-old Australian man over the suspected murder of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found inside a suitcase near the resort city of Pattaya. The suspect, identified as Simon Carman, was detained on Friday evening at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport while preparing to board a flight to Perth, Australia. Immigration officers stopped him after Pattaya police alerted authorities during their investigation into the teenager's disappearance, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
هذه القضية المرعبة الاكثر تداولا في تايلاند الان:
رجل استرالي يدعى سيمون (46 عام) سافر الى تايلاند وهناك التقى بفتاه تدعى نونغ (17 عام) وهنا وهم يد بيد يمشون للغرفه. بعد فتره استنكر اصدقائها اختفائها المفاجئ ابغلوا الشرطة وعند فحص كاميرات المراقبة وجدوها تدخل الغرفه ولا تخرج… pic.twitter.com/vB4qtIEsP7
— Saif (@diol2n) June 27, 2026
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Police said the arrest followed a rapid investigation after the girl's friends reported her missing earlier on Friday.
Man Seen With The Teen in CCTV Footage
According to investigators, security cameras showed the 17-year-old entering a condominium with the Australian man during the early hours of Thursday.
Police said there was no footage of the girl leaving the building.
CCTV Helped Police Track Final Movements
Hours later, CCTV allegedly captured the suspect leaving the property while pulling a large black suitcase. Officers said he then loaded the suitcase onto a motorbike before riding away from the area.
Investigators later traced the suitcase to a location near a railway line, where the girl's body was discovered.
Signs of Violence Found
Police said the teenager's body was found inside the suitcase after an extensive search lasting around 15 hours.
Investigators reported that she had suffered serious facial injuries and that her body had been hidden inside the luggage before being abandoned.
Officers also searched the condominium room where the pair had last been seen together. They said the room showed signs of a struggle, and blood stains were found during the examination.
The evidence collected from the room is now being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.
Injuries on Suspect Being Examined
Police said the Australian man had visible scratches on his neck and arms when he was arrested.
Investigators believe the marks are consistent with signs of a struggle. However, when questioned in a video recorded after his detention, the suspect reportedly claimed the marks on his neck were caused by a spider.
The body of 17-year-old "Nong Cake" has been found after she was allegedly murdered and stuffed into a suitcase, which was then dumped in a wooded area beside a railway line.
Police in Pattaya coordinated with Immigration Bureau officers to arrest an Australian man at the… https://t.co/UlbQs8hfP9pic.twitter.com/FZ6iPRisga
— Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) June 27, 2026
According to multiple Thai police reports and media accounts from June 27, 2026, Simon Peter Carman (ages 45–46, from Ballarat, Victoria, Australia) confessed to killing a 17-year-old Thai girl, claiming it was in self-defense during a struggle.https://t.co/5Q0XjcghRIpic.twitter.com/eaIG3E7ab2
— T_CAS videos (@tecas2000) June 27, 2026
Police have not publicly commented on whether forensic testing has linked the injuries to the victim.
Suspect Denies Murder
Authorities said the Australian national is being questioned on suspicion of murder, concealing a body and taking a minor for an indecent purpose.
Despite reports circulating on social media, police have stated that the suspect denies killing the teenager. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are continuing to gather forensic evidence and witness statements before the case proceeds through Thailand's legal system.
Under Thai law, he remains a suspect until the court determines his guilt or innocence.
Case Sparks Public Anger
The case has drawn widespread attention across Thailand, with many expressing shock over the teenager's death.
The incident has also renewed discussion about crimes involving foreign nationals. It comes only weeks after Thai authorities reduced the length of visa-free stays for many visitors as part of wider efforts to tackle offences involving some foreign tourists, including alleged drug crimes, trafficking and illegal business activities.
🚨‼️An #Australian man, 46-year-old Simon Peter Carman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old #Thailand girl (nicknamed "Cake"). The victim, identified as Thanchanok Donhomlao (nicknamed "Nong Cake"), was found dead inside a suitcase near railway tracks… pic.twitter.com/tWdj1ekYO4
— African champion 🏆 (@membunnamdi1) June 27, 2026
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed that it is providing consular assistance to the detained Australian citizen but said it could not comment further because of privacy obligations.
Thai police said the investigation is continuing, with further forensic examinations and witness interviews expected before prosecutors decide on the next legal steps.
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