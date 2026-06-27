Thai police have arrested a 46-year-old Australian man over the suspected murder of a 17-year-old girl whose body was found inside a suitcase near the resort city of Pattaya. The suspect, identified as Simon Carman, was detained on Friday evening at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport while preparing to board a flight to Perth, Australia. Immigration officers stopped him after Pattaya police alerted authorities during their investigation into the teenager's disappearance, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

هذه القضية المرعبة الاكثر تداولا في تايلاند الان:



رجل استرالي يدعى سيمون (46 عام) سافر الى تايلاند وهناك التقى بفتاه تدعى نونغ (17 عام) وهنا وهم يد بيد يمشون للغرفه. بعد فتره استنكر اصدقائها اختفائها المفاجئ ابغلوا الشرطة وعند فحص كاميرات المراقبة وجدوها تدخل الغرفه ولا تخرج… pic.twitter.com/vB4qtIEsP7 — Saif (@diol2n) June 27, 2026

Two Kerala Men Held After Stabbing Retired BMTC Conductor in Electronic City

Police said the arrest followed a rapid investigation after the girl's friends reported her missing earlier on Friday.