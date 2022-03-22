Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No survivors found in Chinese airliner crash, 132 were aboard

    The Boeing 737-800 plane was reported to be flying - at around 29,000 feet - from Kunming in the southwestern province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou when it entered a steep dive around 2:20 pm local time. The fire was said to be big enough to be seen in NASA satellite images.

    No survivors found in Chinese airliner crash, 132 were aboard
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Wuzhou, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 2:21 PM IST

    China’s state broadcaster announced on Tuesday that no survivors have been found in the horrific Monday crash of the China Eastern plane that plunged into a forested mountainous area with 132 people on board.

    “Wreckage of the plane was found at the scene, but up until now, none of those aboard the plane with whom contact was lost have been found," state broadcaster CCTV has been quoted as reporting.

    China Eastern has grounded its entire Boeing 737-800 fleet after the crash, which is being seen as the country’s worst air disaster in more than a decade.

    Also read: Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash

    The Boeing 737-800 plane was reported to be flying - at around 29,000 feet - from Kunming in the southwestern province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou when it entered a steep dive around 2:20 pm local time. The fire was said to be big enough to be seen in NASA satellite images.

    Villagers were first to arrive at the forested area where the plane went down on Monday. Hundreds of rescue workers were swiftly dispatched from Guangxi and neighbouring Guangdong province.

    The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, the CAAC said, correcting earlier reports that 133 people had been on board.

    The crash created a deep pit in the mountainside, Xinhua news agency reported, citing rescuers. The report said drones and a manual search would be used to try to find the black boxes, which hold the flight data and cockpit voice recorders essential to crash investigations.

    Also read: Here's what radar information revealed about last minutes of China crash

    The cause of the crash, which Chinese officials say is the country’s worst air disaster over a decade, was not immediately clear.

    The plane plummeted to 7,400 feet before briefly regaining about 1,200 feet in altitude, then dove again. The plane stopped transmitting data 96 seconds after starting to fall.

    The flight had taken off from the city of Kunming just after 1 pm and was en route to Guangzhou. The weather in Wuzhou at the time of the crash was partly cloudy with good visibility.

    President Xi Jinping had ordered an immediate investigation into the crash, and officials said the country’s vice-premier is overseeing the search and rescue operation.

    Also read: China's deadliest crash since 2010; Boeing aircraft crashes into hill

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash-dnm

    Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash

    Every country fails to meet WHO's air quality standards in 2021: Report - ADT

    Every country fails to meet WHO's air quality standards in 2021: Report

    Telegram surpasses WhatsApp, becomes top messenger service in Russia - ADT

    Telegram surpasses WhatsApp, becomes top messenger service in Russia

    18 year old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan s Sindh Report gcw

    18-year-old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan's Sindh: Report

    Indias response is somewhat shaky to Ukraine war, says Biden - ADT

    India's response is 'somewhat shaky' to Ukraine war, says Biden

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League: Unbelievable that IPL 2022 has come this far - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022: Unbelievable that IPL has come this far - Virat Kohli

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend-dnm

    Pramod Sawant to take oath as Goa CM on March 28; PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India sweeps aside Bangladesh by 110 runs, fans relieved

    Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash-dnm

    Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash

    West Bengal 10 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder

    8 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder in Bengal

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon