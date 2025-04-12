5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan; tremors felt in parts of North India

Read Full Article

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Pakistan on Friday, April 12, 2025, at 1:00 PM IST.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicenter was located at latitude 33.63°N and longitude 72.46°E, with a depth of 10 km. The tremor originated in northern Pakistan, a region known for seismic activity due to tectonic plate movements.

The tremors were also felt in major Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore.

The quake's epicenter was located in Pakistan's Punjab province. The seismic activity reportedly extended its reach to various states in India, with residents in Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir reporting very mild tremors.

While no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced, tremors were reportedly felt across parts of northwestern India, prompting concern and precautionary checks.



