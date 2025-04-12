user
user icon

5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan; tremors felt in parts of North India

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan today. While there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties, the incident has raised concerns about the region's preparedness for seismic events.​

BREAKING: 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan; tremors felt in parts of North India ddr
Divya Danu
Divya Danu
Updated: Apr 12, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Pakistan on Friday, April 12, 2025, at 1:00 PM IST. 

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicenter was located at latitude 33.63°N and longitude 72.46°E, with a depth of 10 km. The tremor originated in northern Pakistan, a region known for seismic activity due to tectonic plate movements. 

The tremors were also felt in major Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore. 

Also read: Operation Brahma: Robotic mules, nano drones deployed for high-tech earthquake relief in Myanmar (WATCH)

The quake's epicenter was located in Pakistan's Punjab province. The seismic activity reportedly extended its reach to various states in India, with residents in Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir reporting very mild tremors.

While no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced, tremors were reportedly felt across parts of northwestern India, prompting concern and precautionary checks.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tariffs or transformation understanding donald trump bold trade move and what it means for India snt

Tariffs or Transformation? Understanding Trump’s bold trade move and what it means for India

Decline in US soft power may reshape global order, experts warn at Carnegie Summit AJR

Decline in US soft power may reshape global order, experts warn at Carnegie Summit

Indian Consulate in Melbourne vandalised; India raises issue with Australian authorities ddr

Indian Consulate in Melbourne vandalised; India raises issue with Australian authorities

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani AJR

India well-positioned for AI boom thanks to tech advances: Nandan Nilekani

Jaishankar highlights US-China shifts at Carnegie Summit, talks about two T's creating global buzz snt

Jaishankar highlights US-China shifts at Carnegie Summit, talks about two T's creating global buzz

Recent Stories

Ram Kapoor's weight loss Journey: Diet, tips, struggle and more revealed MEG

Ram Kapoor's weight loss Journey: Diet, tips, struggle and more revealed

Dont write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback snt

Don't write off CSK yet! 5 reasons Dhoni can script a classic IPL 2025 comeback

X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media gcw

'X is the global town square...' Elon Musk reacts amid US-China meme war on social media

Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report anr

Kerala: AG flags major irregularities in Solar-Wind Hybrid project in Palakkad's Attappady; Report

I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children ATG

'I be feeling bad about my...'Kanye West apologizes to Jay-Z for disparaging comments about his children

Recent Videos

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

'Crisis within Crisis': Janka Oertel, Asia Programme Director at ECFR, on Trump Tariffs

Video Icon
'President Is in Very Good Shape' — WH Press Secy Leavitt Shares Trump’s Fitness Update

'President Is in Very Good Shape' — WH Press Secy Leavitt Shares Trump’s Fitness Update

Video Icon
'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

'Transatlantic Alliance in Middle of Fallout': Thorsten Benner, GPPi Director | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
Devotees Flock Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti | Asianet Newsable

Devotees Flock Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi – Ayodhya | Asianet Newsable

Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees Flock to Ram Janmbhoomi – Ayodhya | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon