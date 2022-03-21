Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Boeing 737 with 133 passengers on board crashes in China

    Flight data shows it lost 18,000 feet in altitude in a space of two minutes.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Guangxi, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 2:04 PM IST

    A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 with 133 people on board crashed in China's Guangxi.

    The aircraft, which was on its way from Kunming to Guangzhou, reportedly hit a mountain. There is no word yet on casualties.

    Rescue teams have reached the site of the crash. 

    Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the hillside where the crash reportedly happened, Chinese news reports said citing local officials.

    Flight data shows it lost 18,000 feet in altitude in a space of two minutes.

     

    More videos are doing the rounds on social media.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
