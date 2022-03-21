Boeing 737 with 133 passengers on board crashes in China

Flight data shows it lost 18,000 feet in altitude in a space of two minutes.

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 with 133 people on board crashed in China's Guangxi.

The aircraft, which was on its way from Kunming to Guangzhou, reportedly hit a mountain. There is no word yet on casualties.

Rescue teams have reached the site of the crash.

Flames and smoke could be seen rising from the hillside where the crash reportedly happened, Chinese news reports said citing local officials.

