Inspired by Ayodhya, Ram temple takes shape in Pakistan's Sindh; Chief priest brings Gangajal from India

A Ram temple is being constructed in Pakistan's Sindh province, inspired by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Led by local priest Tharuram, the temple is nearing completion in Tharparkar district, with contributions from communities across Pakistan. The priest had recently visited Ayodhya and brought back Ganga water for the temple's rituals.
 

Aishwarya Nair
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Apr 12, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

The inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya resonated across the globe, drawing devotees from around the world, including some from Pakistan. Despite ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, a few managed to visit the Ayodhya temple. Meanwhile, an inspiring development is taking place in Pakistan that has caught the attention of many.

Grand Ram Temple Being Built in Pakistan

In a village located in the Tharparkar district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, a magnificent Ram temple is currently under construction. This spiritual project has become a topic of discussion among the local community. Vlogger Makhan Ram shared insights into the temple's development through a recent video.

Local Priest Plays Key Role

According to the vlogger, a local priest named Tharuram has played a pivotal role in bringing this temple to life. When Makhan Ram visited the site, preparations were underway for a satsang (spiritual gathering), with a stage being set up inside the temple premises.

Priest Recently Visited Ayodhya

Interestingly, the priest was recently in India and had the opportunity to visit the newly inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He brought back holy Ganga water with him, which he plans to use in the rituals and ceremonies of the temple being constructed in Pakistan.

Priest Tharuram shared that during his visit to Ayodhya, he prayed to the River Ganga for the blessing of having a Ram temple in his homeland. His wish seems to be materializing, as support has been pouring in from people across different parts of Pakistan to help build the temple.

Temple Nearing Completion

Construction began six months ago, and according to Tharuram, the main structure of the temple is almost complete. The consecration (pran pratishtha) of the idol is yet to take place. The boundary wall has been finished, and additional development work within the temple premises is ongoing.

