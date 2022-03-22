Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash

    About 74% of the 11,800 flights scheduled in the country on Tuesday have been cancelled, including the majority due between Beijing and Shanghai, typically one of the world’s busiest domestic routes.
     

    Chinese air travel faces about 74% cancellations after plane crash-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Beijing, First Published Mar 22, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    As investigators are trying to establish why a Boeing Co. 737-800 NG plane carrying 132 people suddenly fell from the sky in China’s worst aviation accident in more than a decade, about 74% of the 11,800 flights scheduled in the country on Tuesday have been cancelled, including the majority due between Beijing and Shanghai, typically one of the world’s busiest domestic routes, according to VariFlight.

    Chinese air travel had already been hit by Covid-related restrictions, which led to a high level of cancellations, but Tuesday’s rate was still the highest this year and double the number at the start of the month, data from the Chinese aviation data company show, Bloomberg reported.

    The nosedive by the China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet from 29,000 feet (8,840 meters) is baffling air-crash specialists, and Boeing has offered to help China’s investigation.

    Boeing said it has offered “the full support of our technical experts” to China’s probe into the crash.

    “We will be doing everything we can to support our customer and the accident investigation,” Boeing Chief Executive Officer David Calhoun said in a message to staff. “We are deeply saddened by the news of the accident.”

    Calhoun said the company was committed to “safety, transparency and integrity at every step.”

    The aircraft plunged into a hillside Monday near the southern city of Wuzhou. Witnesses said the plane completely disintegrated and emergency teams found no survivors at the crash site, state media reported. All 123 passengers and nine crew are feared dead.

    Of the 35 flights from Shanghai’s Hongqiao Airport to Beijing listed for Tuesday, two operated in the morning and three more were due to fly. All others were scrapped. Only five of the 34 flights from Beijing to Shanghai’s domestic hub were scheduled to operate.

    Last Updated Mar 22, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Every country fails to meet WHO's air quality standards in 2021: Report - ADT

    Every country fails to meet WHO's air quality standards in 2021: Report

    Telegram surpasses WhatsApp, becomes top messenger service in Russia - ADT

    Telegram surpasses WhatsApp, becomes top messenger service in Russia

    18 year old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan s Sindh Report gcw

    18-year-old Hindu girl shot dead for resisting abduction in Pakistan's Sindh: Report

    Indias response is somewhat shaky to Ukraine war, says Biden - ADT

    India's response is 'somewhat shaky' to Ukraine war, says Biden

    Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work snt

    Beckham applauded for letting Ukrainian doctor use his Instagram account to show life-saving work

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal 10 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder

    10 people burnt alive hours after TMC leader's murder

    Russian Olympic gold medallist Evgeny Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin's pro-war rally snt

    Russian Olympic gold medallist Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin's pro-war rally

    85 point 7 per cent of farmer organisations supported now repealed laws reveals SC appointed panel gcw

    85.7% of farmer organisations supported now-repealed laws, reveals SC-appointed panel

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan in trouble? Police case filed against the couple RCB

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan in trouble? Police case filed against the couple

    RRR Ram Charan, Junior NTR's film to release in 3D RCB

    RRR: Ram Charan, Junior NTR's film to release in 3D

    Recent Videos

    JNU VC Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit speaks to Asianet News

    'Some privileged men' do not like women coming up: JNU VC Prof Santishree tears critics

    Video Icon
    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022-ayh

    Ranking the football clubs with the highest annual revenue in 2022

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Final Match Highlights Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win snt

    ISL 2021-22 Final, Match Highlights: Reliving Hyderabad FC's maiden title win

    Video Icon
    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: How Sewa Yugam volunteers extend help to students from Sumy

    Video Icon
    Hindu Bhavan in Poland's Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis-dnm

    Hindu Bhavan in Poland’s Warsaw upholds humanitarian act during Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Video Icon