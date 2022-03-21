Here's what radar information revealed about last minutes of China crash

China Eastern flight MU5735 was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, according to FlightRadar24, and radar surveillance showed the aircraft dropping sharply.

A China Eastern Airlines Corp. Boeing Co. 737-800NG airliner with 132 passengers crashed in Guangxi, China's southern region. China Eastern flight MU5735 was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou, according to FlightRadar24, and radar surveillance showed the aircraft dropping sharply. Eyewitness footage shared on social media showed a forest fire on a slope near the alleged accident site.

Flight tracker FlightRadar24 revealed no additional data for flight MU5735 after it arrived in Wuzhou at 2:22 p.m. local time. It indicated that the plane had plummeted from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 3,225 feet in three minutes before flight data was lost.

"We are saddened to learn of the China Eastern MU5735 disaster," Chinese President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by official broadcaster CCTV. The senior authority also urged "all efforts" to be made in the rescue and in determining the "cause of the mishap as quickly as possible."

According to aviation officials, a China Eastern passenger jet carrying 133 passengers crashed in southern China on Monday, starting a fire on a mountain and leaving the number of deaths unclear. Following the tragedy, the airline's colours were changed to black and white to commemorate the passengers' deaths.

In an online notification, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) stated that a Boeing 737 flight from Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost aerial connection above Wuzhou" city in the Guangxi area.

The specific cause of the China Eastern passenger plane disaster is unknown, and recovering the black box would be critical in determining the cause. The Boeing 737 is a twin-engine airliner that is one of the most popular in the world.

