During a media briefing, an Israeli military spokesperson explained that rockets launched by Islamic Jihad militants misfired towards Israel and struck the hospital. Islamic Jihad is recognized as a Palestinian terrorist organization operating in both Gaza and the West Bank.

The New York Times has issued an apology for attributing the responsibility of the Gaza hospital bombing to Israel. The publication acknowledged that it relied on reports from Hamas regarding the hospital explosion. The Israeli military, in response to the accusations, denied any involvement in the bombing that had reportedly resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people a day earlier.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), there was no evidence of a direct hit by aerial munitions on the hospital in the Gaza Strip on the specified day.

Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group in control of Gaza, had initially placed blame on an Israeli airstrike for the hospital blast. The incident's death toll, which reached 500, marked it as the deadliest single event in Gaza during the ongoing conflict. Reports of the hospital being hit and the significant number of casualties triggered protests not only in the West Bank but also across the region, with demonstrations in Jordan and Turkey.

In an English-language briefing, the Israeli military officially stated that their investigation "confirmed that there was no IDF (Israel Defence Forces) fire from the land, sea, or air that hit the hospital." The situation remains subject to ongoing scrutiny and international attention as the conflict in the region continues.