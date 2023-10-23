Bangladesh train collision: 15 dead, over 100 passengers suffer injuries; check details

Train accidents are unfortunately not uncommon in Bangladesh and are often attributed to factors such as inadequate signaling, negligence, aged railway tracks, or deteriorating infrastructure.

In a devastating train collision in Bangladesh, at least 15 individuals have lost their lives, and more than 100 others sustained injuries. The tragic incident occurred on Monday when two trains collided in the eastern city of Bhairab, raising concerns among officials that the death toll could climb further. The collision involved a freight train crashing into a passenger train traveling in the opposite direction, resulting in the derailment of two passenger carriages.

Sadiqur Rahman, a government administrator in Bhairab, reported, "We have recovered 15 bodies, many are injured." Bhairab is situated approximately 60 kilometers (38 miles) northeast of the capital, Dhaka. He further emphasized that the death toll is likely to increase as rescue efforts continue. Rescuers on the scene have reported their efforts to extract bodies that remain trapped and crushed under overturned coaches. The number of injured individuals has reached at least 100, he added.

Will Cyclone Hamoon damper Durga puja festivities in Bengal, Odisha with heavy rain? Check details

The accident unfolded around 4:00 pm (1000 GMT) when one train entered the same line as the other, according to Rahman.

Train accidents are unfortunately not uncommon in Bangladesh and are often attributed to factors such as inadequate signaling, negligence, aged railway tracks, or deteriorating infrastructure. The collision serves as a stark reminder of the need for improved safety measures and infrastructure upgrades to prevent such tragic incidents in the future.

Israel-Palestine war: New Israeli airstrikes claim lives of over 70 Gaza residents, Hamas reports