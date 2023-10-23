Israel-Palestine war: New Israeli airstrikes claim lives of over 70 Gaza residents, Hamas reports

The Israeli military stated on Monday that it had struck "over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip" during the past 24 hours. These targets included tunnels housing Hamas militants, operational command centers, Islamic Jihad militants, military facilities, and observation posts.

In a continuation of the escalating conflict, Israeli strikes on Gaza overnight and early Monday resulted in the deaths of at least 70 people, according to Hamas officials. The Israeli military reported that it had targeted approximately 320 sites within the Palestinian enclave over the course of 24 hours.

The Hamas-controlled government media office in the besieged Gaza Strip confirmed that "more than 60 people lost their lives in the (Israeli) airstrikes" during the night, with 17 fatalities occurring in a single strike on a house in Jabaliya, in northern Gaza.

Further Israeli airstrikes on Monday morning claimed the lives of at least 10 additional individuals, as reported by the media office. This brought the total death toll since Sunday night to at least 70 casualties.

The conflict has been ongoing for over two weeks, with Israel launching air strikes in response to a cross-border attack initiated by the armed group on October 7. Official figures indicate that the violence has resulted in at least 1,400 deaths in Israel.

In Gaza, the bombing campaign has caused more than 4,650 casualties, with a majority being civilians, including at least 1,873 children, according to Gaza's health ministry. Government reports suggest that between 200 and 300 people have been killed daily in the besieged territory.

Amidst the ongoing conflict, tens of thousands of Israeli troops have amassed along the borders of the enclave, raising concerns about a potential ground invasion. The military confirmed that one soldier was killed and three others were wounded during a tank operation within Gaza.

As part of efforts to ensure the safety of its citizens, Israel has issued warnings to more than one million residents in northern Gaza, urging them to move south. The United Nations reports that over half of the territory's 2.4 million population has been displaced.

Despite these warnings, thousands of civilians are believed to remain in and around Gaza City in the north, with some unable or unwilling to leave their homes.