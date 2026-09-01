A viral video captures a man in flood-ravaged Nepal making a desperate sprint across a violently shaking suspension bridge to reunite with his family. He managed to reach the other side with only seconds to spare before the entire structure catastrophically collapsed into the raging river below.

In a desperate attempt to reach his family waiting safely on the other side, a man was caught on camera sprinting across a violently shaking suspension bridge just moments before it catastrophically collapsed into raging floodwaters.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), a man was seen taking risks and calculated leaps and frantic strides across the buckling structure in Dhading, Nepal, defying the roaring torrent beneath him. The individual managed to escape with mere seconds to spare as the entire bridge plunged into the churning river below.

Nepal has been ravaged by devastating monsoon rains and severe flash floods that have swept across multiple districts, swelling rivers to historic highs and severely threatening vital rural infrastructure.

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How Did Man Escape the Collapsing Bridge?

As the Dhading district of Nepal witnessed torrential rainfall and rising floodwaters, the man found himself on a rapidly deteriorating suspension bridge with the river raging beneath him. Since the man’s family was reportedly on the other side of the treacherous waters, every instinct drove him forward rather than backward.

According to local reports, the man desperately sprinted across the unstable cable bridge to reunite with his stranded family on the other side. Despite the rapidly rising floodwaters and the bridge appearing increasingly precarious, he managed to make it safely, narrowly escaping what could have been a tragedy.

As soon as the man reached the other side of the bridge to reunite with his family, the structural anchors reportedly gave way completely, sending the entire suspension bridge crashing violently into the churning, debris-choked floodwaters below.

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The Dhading district has been one of the most affected areas following devastating flash floods in Nepal, which reportedly severed key transit routes and isolated vulnerable hillside communities.

Apart from Dhading, other districts, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Gorkha and Chitwan, have also been severely affected by the devastating floods. Rasuwa and Nuwakot were classified among the worst-hit areas, while Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan also suffered extensive damage to roads, bridges and other vital infrastructure.

Internet Reacts to Man’s Daring Escape From Collapsing Bridge

The viral video of the man’s desperate sprint immediately sparked a wave of shock, awe, and anxiety across digital platforms, with users on X (formerly Twitter) expressing sheer disbelief at the narrow margin between survival and disaster.

Taking to their X handles, several users praised the man’s courage and determination to reach his family despite the life-threatening conditions, with many describing his actions as a powerful display of love, responsibility and sacrifice. Some users said the exhausted walk after reaching the other side showed that his only priority was getting back to his family.

However, others questioned his decision to cross the dangerous bridge, arguing that the risk could have had fatal consequences. Some users said he should have waited until the floodwaters subsided rather than putting his own life in danger, particularly if his family was already safe on the other side.

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Meanwhile, according to the latest update, the death toll has risen to 1,003 in Nepal, with 3,916 people still missing as rescue operations continue across the flood-hit areas. The workers associated with 12 hydropower projects have also been among the worst affected, with around 900 people reported missing or out of contact.

The rescue teams from India and China have joined Nepalese authorities in the massive search-and-rescue operation, particularly at hydropower projects where hundreds of workers are feared trapped inside debris-filled tunnels.

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