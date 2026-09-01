Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino offered condolences for the Nepal floods. The death toll from the Rasuwa flood has reached 1,003, with 3,916 people still missing. Rescue operations have saved over 11,800 people.

Argentine Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino on Tuesday signed the Book of Condolence at the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi following the devastating flash floods that hit the Himalayan nation last week.

In a post on X, the Ambassador noted that he conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the aftermath of the disaster on behalf of the government and the people of Argentina. "At the Nepalese Embassy in Delhi, signing the Book of Condolence on behalf of the Government and People of Argentina - Conveyed our condolences over the loss of lives and devastation caused by the tragic events of August 26," he wrote. At the Nepalese Embassy in Delhi signing the Book of Condolence on behalf of the Government and People of Argentina - Conveyed our condolences over the loss of lives and devastation caused by the tragic events of August 26. @EONIndia @ArgentinaEnInd pic.twitter.com/knjF1VOJDB — Mariano Caucino (@CaucinoMariano) September 1, 2026

Scale of the Disaster

This comes as the death toll from the devastating Rasuwa flood in Nepal has reached 1,003, according to an official update released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) as of 1:00 PM on Tuesday. The recovered bodies, which include unidentified human remains, have been found across eight districts: 321 in Chitwan, 216 in Nawalparasi East, 170 in Nawalparasi West, 95 in Nuwakot, 65 in Gorkha, 57 in Dhading, 41 in Rasuwa, and 38 in Tanahun. To manage unidentified remains, bodies have been transferred to 21 hospitals across various districts, with details posted on official government web portals and social media channels.

The report highlights that 3,916 people remain missing following the disaster. Local administrative reports indicate that 1,558 people are missing in Nuwakot and 865 in Rasuwa, alongside 639 workers from hydropower projects, 583 foreign nationals, and 164 Nepali citizens travelling with foreign groups. Missing security and administrative personnel include 45 members of the Nepal Army, 25 from the Nepal Police, 13 from the Armed Police Force, 15 from the Customs Office, and three each from the Immigration Office, Langtang National Park, and the Quarantine Office.

Massive Response and Relief Operations

Large-scale rescue operations have successfully saved 11,884 people to date. Aerial rescue operations conducted by the Nepal Army account for 3,782 evacuated individuals, including 273 foreigners and 3,509 Nepalis. The Nepal Army has completed 592 helicopter flights, including 41 on September 1 alone, while private sector operators from Kathmandu have completed 29 flights.

A total of 279 individuals were reported injured, with 168 already discharged from hospitals and 2,740 receiving medical treatment from Nepal Army medical teams. A force of 21,314 security personnel is deployed across the disaster zone, comprising 9,199 from the Nepal Army, 7,912 from the Nepal Police, and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force.

Emergency relief materials are moving continuously into affected areas, with 37 trucks and 37 Bolero vehicles dispatched by road, supplemented by 77 relief flights conducted by the Armed Police Force to locations in Rasuwa and Nuwakot, plus nine additional helicopter deliveries.

To provide temporary support, 3,453 displaced citizens are staying in holding centres located in Nuwakot, Rasuwa, Kathmandu, and Dhading. Financial aid from the Government of Nepal includes NPR 10 million each allocated to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, NPR 5 million to Dhading, and NPR 67.5 million distributed among 15 affected local governments.

Restoration of Services

Essential services and supplies are steadily being restored in the disaster zone. Nepal Telecom has made all 110 damaged towers operational, while Ncell has restored 75 of its 78 damaged towers. Fuel stocks in the region stand at 42,000 litres of diesel, 18,000 litres of petrol, and 6,000 litres of aviation fuel.