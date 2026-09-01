NEET PG student Tanvi said she cried through much of her August 30 exam as her parents remained missing after floods on the Nepal-China border. Her family last had word near the immigration centre and Friendship Bridge. Nepal has reported 939 deaths and 3,925 missing, AP said.

A NEET PG aspirant who identified herself as Tanvi took her examination even as her parents remained missing after devastating floods on the Nepal-China border, calling the three-hour test one of the most difficult experiences of her life. She posted a video after the August 30 exam and urged people to pray for her parents.

“Out of the three-hour exam, I think one and a half hours I had spent just crying,” Tanvi said. At times, the questions blurred because “there were just so many tears in my eyes.”

The computer-based test kept reminding her of home. When her photograph appeared on the NEET PG screen as part of her admit card details, she said, “And that photo was taken by my dad.” “And that made NEET PG so much more difficult.”

Even so, she said she pushed through because she knew what her father would have wanted. “I just knew that, you know, my dad wants me to give this exam. I want to, I have to do it for my parents,” she said.

“I sat there, I sat through that fucking exam,” Tanvi said.

Parents untraced during Kailash Yatra near Friendship Bridge

What hurt most, she added, was the absence of exam-day rituals. “More than the exam, the more difficult part was, you know, in the morning before the exam, my mom would usually make that dahi shakkar,” she said. “And my dad would wish me the best of luck more than me. It’s just that in this exam, that didn’t happen.”

Breaking down, she repeated her hope they would return. “So yeah, so they better come back. They have to come back. They cannot not come back,” she said. “They must come back.” “My mom has to feed me dahi chini.”

## Parents untraced during Kailash Yatra near Friendship Bridge

Tanvi said her parents were travelling with a Kailash Yatra group of 67 people when the disaster struck. The family has been unable to reach group members or the organisation handling the trip. Their last known location was around the immigration centre and Friendship Bridge.

Nepal floods: toll, tunnel rescues and what triggered the disaster

According to the Associated Press, Nepal’s disaster agency had counted 939 deaths as of Monday, with 3,925 people missing, including 592 foreigners. Chinese authorities had reported 16 deaths and 546 missing people. The combined death toll in Nepal and China had crossed 950, while more than 4,400 people were missing.

Rescuers were racing to reach hundreds of workers believed to be trapped inside tunnels at hydropower projects buried under mud. A private-sector association representing power companies said at least 900 workers were unaccounted for at 12 hydropower projects in Nepal’s Rasuwa and Nuwakot districts, with around 500 believed to be trapped in tunnels. Four bodies had been recovered from three mud-filled tunnels, the Nepal Army said, according to AP.

At the Upper Trishuli-1 Hydropower Project in Rasuwa, at least 576 people were reported missing, with around 300 believed to be inside the project’s tunnel, AP reported. At the Trishuli-3 Hydropower Project, rescue crews were working to descend about 15 metres into a tunnel.

AP said the disaster began with a glacial collapse after bedrock beneath a glacier gave way, sending rocks and melted water into rivers and unleashing a muddy torrent through parts of Tibet and Nepal, sweeping away buildings, bridges and other infrastructure.