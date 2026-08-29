The death toll in Nepal's Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 669, with 2,301 rescued. Chitwan saw the highest casualties (248). 27 police are missing, and Nepal has clarified it requires international aid for recovery and reconstruction.

Death Toll Surges to 669

The death toll in the devastating Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 669 as of 4 PM on Saturday, according to updated data from the Nepal Police. According to the police, emergency response teams deployed downstream have retrieved bodies across several districts, with the highest concentration recorded in Chitwan, where 248 bodies have been found. Significant casualties have also been reported in Nawalparasi East, where 158 bodies have been recovered, followed by Nawalparasi West with 75, Gorkha with 54, Dhading with 49, Nuwakot with 41, Tanahun with 31, and Rasuwa with 13.

Massive Rescue and Relief Operations Underway

In addition to the fatalities, a total of 2,301 individuals have been rescued or treated for injuries across the affected areas, the police updated. Nuwakot leads the regional rescue figures with 1,622 individuals saved, followed by 676 in Rasuwa and three in Dhading. Medical facilities across the Kathmandu Valley have treated or discharged 140 injured flood survivors who were transferred for advanced care.

Search and rescue operations remain on high alert as 27 police personnel remain out of contact following the disaster. To manage ongoing operations, locate the missing, and secure affected communities, Nepal Police have deployed 4,854 security personnel across the disaster zone.

Four Indian Nationals Rescued

Additionally, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed in an official update issued that four Indian nationals trapped at a hydropower project in Rasuwa were rescued today as search and emergency operations intensify across Nepal following catastrophic flash flooding.

Nepal Clarifies Stance on Foreign Aid

Earlier, during a briefing, Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal forcefully dismissed circulating reports that the country has declined international assistance following catastrophic flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River. Minister Khanal clarified that the nation requires extensive support, ranging from specialised technical teams to long-term reconstruction aid.

While a detailed assessment of damage to critical infrastructure, bridges, and hydropower facilities is underway, the government confirmed that the Prime Minister Disaster Relief Fund is active for contributions via its official online portal. Minister Khanal emphasised that outside the damaged river valley, the rest of the country remains operational and "open for foreigners, travellers, and tourists". (ANI)