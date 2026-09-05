Hours after texting friends about the Lindsay Clancy trial, Illinois mother Corie Walsh killed her 2‑year‑old son, shocking investigators and drawing disturbing parallels.

An Illinois mother has been charged after murdering her 2‑year‑old son just hours after discussing the Lindsay Clancy case in group texts. Authorities said 38‑year‑old Corie Walsh was arrested Tuesday after police responded to her home. Officers found a 17‑year‑old neighbor performing CPR on the toddler, who was rushed to hospital but declared dead. Inspired By Lindsay Clancy Case

Investigators revealed Walsh had been chatting with friends about the Lindsay Clancy trial earlier that day. Clancy, a Massachusetts mother, is accused of killing her three children in a case that has drawn national attention.

Prosecutors claim Walsh told them she murdered her son because she believed he was “the devil.” The chilling statement has raised concerns that she may have been influenced by the Clancy case, which she had been discussing only hours before the killing.

Illinois Police Findings

The neighbor who discovered the scene said Walsh was found harming herself in another room. Police also located a second child in the home, who was unharmed. The children’s father was not present at the time.

The Will County Coroner’s Office ruled the toddler’s death a homicide, though the exact cause has not yet been determined. Walsh was initially hospitalized before being transferred to jail.

Police said Walsh’s mobile activity and group messages are being examined to determine whether her fixation on the Clancy case played a role in the crime. The case has sparked outrage online, with many drawing disturbing parallels between Walsh’s actions and the Lindsay Clancy murders.