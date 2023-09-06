Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NASA's Orbiter reveals snapshot of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander; see pics

    India registered itself on the golden pages in the history books as it became the fourth country to successfully land on the Moon. It also became the first country to touch down on the South Pole region of the lunar surface.

    NASA Orbiter reveals snapshot of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram Lander; see pics
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    A NASA orbiter named Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) clicked a photograph of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander. The social media handle of NASA posted the picture taken by LRO on Wednesday. The image was captured on August 27.

    India registered itself on the golden pages in the history books as it became the fourth country to successfully land on the Moon. It also became the first country to touch down on the South Pole region of the lunar surface. It is believed that the South Pole region has huge deposits of natural resources and water as well.

    Indian Space and Research Organization (ISRO) also unveiled the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface on August 23. NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter recently took a photo of the Vikram lander and shared it on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

    The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter is a spacecraft launched by NASA in 2009 to study the moon's surface from a far distance. The spacecraft has been orbiting the moon and occasionally takes pictures of the surface. Recently, the LRO spacecraft was near the Vikram lander's axis and clicked a photo.

    The photo has now been shared on the social media platform by NASA. However, the image is not clear as it was taken from a far distance by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. A small point at the center side of the image is considered the Vikram lander of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

     

    Currently, the Vikram lander has gone into sleep mode as the solar energy will be absent lunar surface for 14 days. When the solar energy returns after 14 days, ISRO will try to revive the Vikram lander for further experiments and missions.

    However, the Vikram lander has already completed its mission objectives. The last mission of Vikram Lander was the hop experiment which was completed on Monday. ISRO also released a video of the hop experiment.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 4:44 PM IST
