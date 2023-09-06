PM Modi's first reaction on Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatana Dharma remark; says need proper response

Udhayanidhi Stalin has repeatedly asserted his readiness to face any legal consequences for his remarks, and there are reports suggesting efforts to secure the Tamil Nadu Governor's approval to initiate action against him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a stance on the controversial remark regarding Sanatan Dharma during a recent cabinet meeting. Sources reveal that the Prime Minister strongly condemned the insult directed at Sanatan and called for a robust response.

He specifically instructed his ministers to counter the comment made by INDIA, underscoring the importance of unequivocal condemnation for such remarks.

Udhayanidhi Stalin cites President's absence at Parliament inauguration as Sanatana Dharma example

This response from Prime Minister Modi came in the wake of Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement, where he cited the omission of an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu by the Central government for the inauguration of the new parliament as an instance of discrimination attributed to practitioners of Sanatana Dharma.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, the Minister and son of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has steadfastly refused to issue an apology for his statement characterizing Sanatana Dharma as a malady that "should be eradicated."

This has sparked considerable debate and controversy, with political figures and the public expressing various opinions regarding the appropriateness and implications of his comments.