Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists

    A mysterious golden orb found on the ocean floor off Alaska's coast baffles scientists, prompting extensive investigation by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) during their ocean exploration mission.

    Mysterious 'golden egg' discovered in Pacific Ocean off Alaska's coast puzzles scientists snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

    A mysterious 'golden' orb, reminiscent of an egg, has been discovered resting on the Pacific Ocean floor off the coast of Alaska, leaving scientists puzzled about its origin. This intriguing find was made by a research team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on August 30.

    The team of explorers stumbled upon this shiny golden orb while conducting research around an extinct volcano during the Seascape Alaska 5 expedition. The discovery occurred at a depth of approximately two miles below the ocean's surface. The object measures over 10 centimeters (4 inches) in diameter and bears a small tear near its base.

    The NOAA shared an image of this enigmatic object on Twitter with the caption, "This golden orb, likely an egg casing, struck an imaginative chord for many watching yesterday."

    Upon closer examination, scientists found themselves at a loss when it came to identifying the object. Their initial speculations ranged from it being a dead sponge attachment to coral, or even an egg casing, but no definitive conclusion emerged.

    The agency added a touch of enchantment to the narrative, playfully dubbing the specimen a 'golden orb' and even a 'golden egg.'

    The true nature of this golden dome remains shrouded in mystery. According to Sam Candio, an NOAA Ocean Exploration coordinator, it is unclear whether the orb is linked to a known species, represents a new species, or signifies an unknown life stage of an existing species.

    Candio stated, ''While we were able to collect the 'golden orb' and bring it onto the ship, we still are not able to identify it beyond the fact that it is of biological origin.''

    To unravel the secrets concealed by this shiny object, the NOAA plans to subject it to further investigation in a laboratory setting, harnessing the "collective expertise of the scientific community" and employing "more sophisticated tools."

    In conclusion, Candio reflected, "While it is somewhat humbling to be perplexed by this discovery, it serves as a reminder of how limited our knowledge is about our own planet and how much remains to be learned and appreciated about our ocean."

    The NOAA is presently engaged in a five-month mission to explore the depths of the sea near Alaska.

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 11:23 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    G20 Summit 2023 proved it can still drive solutions to most pressing issues says US President Joe Biden gcw

    'This year's Summit proved that G20 can still drive solutions to most pressing issues,' says Joe Biden

    Morocco earthquake: Death toll crosses over 1,000; major humanitarian issue arises AVV

    Morocco earthquake: Death toll crosses over 1,000; major humanitarian issue arises

    G20 Summit 2023 UK PM Rishi Sunak wears boAt headphones ceo Aman Gupta reacts gcw

    'Bharat mein aapka...' CEO Aman Gupta reacts to UK PM Rishi Sunak wearing boAt headphones

    India-Middle-East Europe connectivity corridor to be launched soon

    HUGE! India-Middle East-Europe connectivity corridor launched at G20 Summit

    G20 Summit: Why India's presidency has been historic in many ways

    G20 Summit: Why India's presidency has been historic in many ways

    Recent Stories

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies rkn

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies

    G20 Summit: PM Modi lauds 'productive discussions for better planet'; shares highlights from Day 1 -WATCH snt

    G20 Summit: PM Modi lauds 'productive discussions for better planet'; shares highlights from Day 1 -WATCH

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-616 September 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-616 September 10 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Jawan: Ananya Panday raves on Shah Rukh Khan's performance, Rajkummar Rao drops his review vma

    Jawan: Ananya Panday raves on Shah Rukh Khan's performance, Rajkummar Rao drops his review

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul's return on the radar for the India vs Pakistan battle osf

    Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Will under-fire KL Rahul be included in playing XI?

    Recent Videos

    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon