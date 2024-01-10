Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan custody serving 78-year jail sentence: UN's update

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and leader of the banned organization Jamat-ud-Dawah, is currently serving a 78-year imprisonment sentence in Pakistan after being convicted in seven terror financing cases, according to updated information from the United Nations. In December, India formally requested Pakistan to extradite Hafiz Saeed, identified as a United Nations-proscribed terrorist. Indian investigative agencies are seeking his extradition in connection with multiple terrorism cases.

    Saeed, designated as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council's 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee in December 2008, is "in (the) custody of the Government of Pakistan, serving a 78-year imprisonment sentence since 12 February 2020 as a result of conviction in seven terror financing cases," the Sanctions Committee said in an amended entry.

    In the preceding month, the Security Council Committee made revisions to specific entries in its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List, which includes individuals and entities subject to asset freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

    As part of these amendments, the Sanctions Committee acknowledged the confirmed death of Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, the founding member of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the deputy of Hafiz Saeed.

    Bhuttavi, recognized as a UN-designated terrorist responsible for training the LeT attackers involved in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and serving as the terror outfit's chief on at least two occasions, passed away in prison in May of the previous year. He was serving a sentence for terror financing in Pakistan's Punjab province at the time of his death.

