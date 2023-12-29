Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    India sends request to Pakistan to extradite 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed (WATCH)

    On extradition request to Pakistan to hand over 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said, "We have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the Government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case."

    First Published Dec 29, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    In a recent development, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday confirmed India's extradition request to Pakistan concerning Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Bagchi emphasized that Saeed is wanted in multiple cases in India and is also designated as a UN-proscribed terrorist. The extradition request, accompanied by relevant supporting documents, underscores India's commitment to bringing perpetrators of terror to justice.

    Hafiz Saeed, the founder of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has long been accused of orchestrating the 2008 Mumbai attacks, one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in India's history. The attacks claimed the lives of over 160 people and left hundreds more injured. Saeed has been a prominent figure in Pakistan, operating freely despite being on the UN Security Council's list of proscribed individuals and entities.

    Also read: Pakistan Election 2024: Party affiliated with 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and his son enters the fray

    Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted India's relentless pursuit of justice in the Hafiz Saeed case. While addressing a press conference, he said, "The person in question is wanted in numerous cases in India. He is also a UN-proscribed terrorist. In this regard, we have conveyed a request along with relevant supporting documents to the Government of Pakistan to extradite him to India to face trial in a particular case. We have been flagging the issue of activities, that he's been wanted for. This is a recent request."

    Hafiz Saeed's designation as a UN-proscribed terrorist adds international weight to India's extradition request. The United Nations Security Council has recognized the threat posed by Saeed and has listed him as a global terrorist. This designation not only reinforces India's stance on Saeed's culpability but also places a moral and legal obligation on nations to cooperate in bringing him to justice.

    Also read: Lashkar-e-Taiba recruiter Habibullah killed by 'unknown gunmen' in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Report

    The extradition request also highlights the complex nature of diplomatic relations between India and Pakistan. The two nations have a history of tensions, and issues related to cross-border terrorism have been a source of prolonged discord. India's call for the extradition of Hafiz Saeed reflects its commitment to addressing the shared challenge of terrorism through legal means and international cooperation.

    Last Updated Dec 29, 2023, 5:16 PM IST
