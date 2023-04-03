Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mother of 'miracle baby' who survived Turkey earthquake found after 54 days

    On February 13, a video of the baby, shared by an account named 'doranimated' purportedly run by Michael Doran, director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East at the American thinktank Hudson Institute.

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    The 'miracle baby' that had won millions of hearts after being rescued nearly 128 hours under the rubble in Turkey post the massive earthquake has once  again made headlines. This time, his mother, who was reported to be dead, has turned out that she is alive, reported a Ukraine minister Anton Gerashchenko on Monday.

    In a tweet, Gerashchenko said, "You probably remember this picture of the baby who spent 128 hours under rubble after an earthquake in Turkey. It was reported that the baby's mom died. Turns out, the mom is alive! She was treated in a different hospital. After 54 days apart and a DNA test, they are together again."

    So far, the post has garnered over 5.1 million views, with social media users calling it yet another miracle. "Wonderful news. I'm so happy they both survived and are back with one another. Thank you for sharing this," wrote one user.

    "Sad but beautiful ending to this story. Grateful that baby had his mama after all he’s been through," another user said.

    "What a lovely story. Mum and baby together again. Hope Mum is well enough to look after her baby and can enjoy the rest of her life," another Twitter user posted the comment.

    On February 6, Turkey was hit by massive earthquakes that killed more than 48,000 people. It has been reported to be one of the deadliest earthquakes since 1939.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
