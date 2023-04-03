Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French minister Marlene Schiappa criticised for posing for playboy magazine cover

    Marlene Schiappa posed for Playboy to go with a 12-page conversation about abortion, women's rights, and homosexual rights. She is currently experiencing criticism from members of her own party. The current political unrest in France is a result of President Macron's changes to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    French government minister Marlene Schiappa has drawn criticism for posing for the notorious Playboy magazine. Along with acting as the Minister for the Social Economy and French Associations, Schiappa also writes feminist fiction. She is featured completely clothed on the magazine's front cover and in a 12-page discussion about women's and LGBT rights.

    According to CNN, Schiappa, the minister for the social economy and French organizations, made an appearance in the magazine's French version donning a white dress. Members of her own party have criticised her appearance, with Borne criticising Schiappa on the cover and stating that it "wasn't appropriate, especially during this period."

    Shiappa, a longtime supporter of women's rights, led the charge for a French legislation outlawing harassment of women in public and promoting gender equity.

    "People who are protesting, who are losing days of pay, who will have to labour for two more years, and who can't afford to feed because of inflation.I don't have an issue with women's bodies being displayed anywhere, but there is a societal context," Sandrine Rousseau was cited as saying by The Independent.

    Politician Jean Luc Mélenchon wrote in a tweet, “In a country where the President expresses himself in Pif and his minister in Playboy, the problem would be the opposition. France is going off the rails.”

    Additionally, Playboy defended the piece, claiming that Schiappa was the "most 'Playboy compatible'" of the government ministers "because she is committed to women's rights and she has understood that it's not a magazine for old machos but could be a tool for the feminist cause," editor Jean-Christophe Florentin told AFP.

    She brought in legislation outlawing catcalling and street harassment while serving as equality minister in 2018. The 40-year-old mother of two has previously written about the challenges of motherhood, women’s health and pregnancy.

    The change occurs as France is going through a political and social crisis brought on by French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to move forward with contentious pension changes despite extensive public opposition.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 2:16 PM IST
