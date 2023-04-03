Blocked roads to massive protests: Here's how New York is preparing for Donald Trump's surrender in Manhattan

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The former president is due to be arraigned at the courthouse Tuesday afternoon, after his indictment in a grand jury probe over hush money paid to a porn star. He is the first former US president to face criminal charges.
     

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    New York City police have put up metal barricades around Trump Tower and closed off roadways near the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, as they brace for potential protests ahead of Donald Trump's expected surrender to prosecutors on Tuesday.

    Following his conviction in a grand jury investigation into hush money payments to a porn actress, the former president is scheduled to be arraigned at the courtroom on Tuesday afternoon. He is the first past US president to face criminal accusations.

    Top allies of Trump, including Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, call the investigation a political witch chase and say they will demonstrate in New York on Tuesday. 

    A court official announced that some courtrooms in the downtown building, which houses the criminal and supreme courts, will be closed in advance of Trump's anticipated presence.

    There were no serious threats to the city, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

    Trump is anticipated to take a flight from Florida to New York on Monday. He will stay the night at Trump Tower before making his way to the courtroom early on Tuesday morning. The porn actress claimed Trump had an extramarital sex experience with her years previously, and a grand jury on Thursday indicted Trump in the case.

    Trump called the investigation a political witch chase, and many of his staunchest backers, including Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, said they'll be protesting in New York on Tuesday.

    Prior to Trump's anticipated presence, some courtrooms at the downtown building, which houses the criminal and supreme courts, will be closed. Trump will speak Tuesday night in Florida after being slated for trial in New York.

    Following his return from Manhattan, where he is anticipated to willingly turn himself in, Trump will host the celebration at his Mar-a-Lago club. As he attempts to project an image of strength and defiance and transform the accusations into a political asset to bolster his 2024 presidential campaign, he is anticipated to be joined in Florida by allies.

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
