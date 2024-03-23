Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Moscow concert hall attack: 4 suspects arrested as toll shoots up to 93

    Russian news agencies report that four suspects behind the Moscow concert hall attack were among the 11 individuals detained. This detail was given by the Chief of the FSB Security Service to President Vladimir Putin.

    Moscow concert hall attack: 4 suspects arrested
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 23, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

    Russian news agencies report that four suspects behind the Moscow concert hall attack are among the 11 individuals detained. This detail was given by the Chief of the FSB Security Service to President Vladimir Putin.

    Also Read: Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Crocus City Hall, a music venue in Moscow accommodating 6200 people, was stormed by attackers, prompting immediate notification to President Vladimir Putin. Attendees gathered to watch a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic, became victims of the assault. Reports indicate that the assailants initiated the attack with gunfire, followed by the deployment of grenades and incendiary bombs. Authorities are investigating the incident for potential terrorist motives, with constant updates provided to Putin.

    Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, condemned the attack as a "bloody terrorist act," urging global condemnation. The assault coincided with President Putin's strengthened political position following electoral success, drawing condemnation from world leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed solidarity with Russia.

    Preceding the attack, the US Embassy in Moscow had issued warnings to avoid crowded areas due to potential extremist threats, although US officials deny prior knowledge of the specific incident.

    The Islamic State group has asserted responsibility for the gun assault targeting a Moscow concert hall on Friday, resulting in the deaths of at least 93 individuals, as stated by Russian authorities. Preliminary investigations indicate that fatalities were caused by gunshot wounds and poisoning due to combustion byproducts.

    In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, IS terrorists claimed responsibility for the assault, describing it as an attack on a large gathering on the outskirts of Moscow. Russian authorities launched a "terrorist" investigation into the incident, with President Vladimir Putin being regularly briefed on developments, according to Dmitry Peskov, his spokesperson, as reported by Russian news agencies.

    Also Read: Moscow terror attack reminds Russia of 5 earlier scenes of bloodbath

    Last Updated Mar 23, 2024, 2:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Moscow terror attack: Indian astrologer predicted 'national mourning' in Russia; claims bad omen for 3 years

    Maldives President Muizzu seeks debt relief from India, calls it 'closest ally' gcw

    Maldives President Muizzu seeks debt relief from India, calls it 'closest ally'

    Moscow terror attack: Spectator neutralized terrorist, saved dozens at Crocus City Hall

    Moscow terror attack: Spectator neutralized terrorist, saved dozens at Crocus City Hall

    Kate Middleton REVEALS she's undergoing cancer treatment, shares brave video message (WATCH) gcw

    Kate Middleton REVEALS she's undergoing cancer treatment, shares brave video message (WATCH)

    Moscow Terror Attack: PM Modi strongly condemns, says India stands in solidarity with Russia

    Moscow Terror Attack: PM Modi strongly condemns, says India stands in solidarity with Russia

    Recent Stories

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral RBA

    Thalapathy Vijay in Kerala: Superstar clicks his signature selfie video with fans; clip goes viral

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi excise scam: Meet the ED officers who arrested Arvind Kejriwal

    BSEB Bihar Board to release Class 12 results today: Here's how to check marks through SMS and DigiLocker gcw

    Bihar Board to release Class 12 results today: Here's how to check marks through SMS and DigiLocker

    Taste of India takes giant leap: Amul launches fresh milk in US, plans to use 'piyo glass full doodh' ad snt

    'Taste of India' takes giant leap: Amul launches fresh milk in US, plans to use 'piyo glass full doodh' ad

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her curves in HOT backless white dress; take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts her curves in HOT backless white dress; take a look

    Recent Videos

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    India 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH) snt

    India's 'Billionaire Raj': Top 1% holds greater income share than US, Brazil, and South Africa (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Modi ji is like a member of our family People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH) snt

    'Modi ji is like a member of our family': People of Bhutan ahead of Indian PM's visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon