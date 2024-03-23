Moscow terror attack reminds Russia of 5 earlier scenes of bloodbath

A mass shooting and fire at a rock concert in Moscow, Russia, have been officially labelled a "terrorist attack" by the government, prompting a reflection on past acts of terrorism in the city over the last 25 years.

Russia is picking up the pieces in the aftermath of the devastating terror attack at a rock concert in Moscow. Authorities in Moscow have officially classified the mass shooting and subsequent blaze as a 'terrorist attack'. The bloodbath has reignited memories of previous assaults on the city over the past quarter-century, underscoring the persistent threat of terrorism within Russian borders.

Apartment Building Bombing Leaves 118 Dead (1999)

One of the most significant incidents occurred on September 13, 1999, when an explosion ripped through an eight-story apartment building in southeast Moscow, claiming the lives of 118 individuals. This attack was part of a series targeting apartment complexes, which collectively resulted in the deaths of 293 people over a two-week period across Moscow and southern Russia. The Russian government attributed these atrocities to separatist factions originating from Chechnya, a predominantly Muslim republic in the North Caucasus.

Theatre Hostage Crisis Claims 130 Lives (2002)

In another harrowing event, on October 23, 2002, a group of Chechen rebels stormed Moscow's Dubrovka theatre during a musical performance, taking more than 800 attendees hostage. The standoff persisted for two days and three nights before security forces intervened, releasing gas to incapacitate the assailants. Tragically, 130 hostages lost their lives, primarily due to the effects of the gas used by the authorities.

Rock Concert Attack Results in 15 Fatalities (2003)

On July 5, 2003, the Tushino airfield near Moscow witnessed a horrific scene as two female suicide bombers, identified as Chechen separatists, detonated explosives during a rock concert. The attack claimed the lives of 15 individuals and left approximately 50 others wounded. The concert, part of the annual Krylya (Wings) festival, had attracted around 20,000 fans eager to enjoy performances by some of Russia's most prominent bands.

Metro Bombings Leave 81 Dead (2004 & 2010)

Moscow's subway system became a target for terrorism on multiple occasions. On February 6, 2004, a bomb detonated during rush hour, claiming 41 lives. Six years later, on March 29, 2010, two female suicide bombers struck the Moscow subway once again, resulting in the deaths of 40 individuals. These attacks, attributed to Chechen insurgents, underscored the vulnerability of public transportation infrastructure to terrorist acts.

Airport Assault Claims 37 Lives (2011)

The menace of terrorism struck Moscow Domodedovo International Airport on January 24, 2011, when a suicide bomber detonated explosives in the arrivals hall, killing 37 people. Responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Caucasus Emirate group, further highlighting the ongoing threat posed by extremist elements in the volatile North Caucasus region.