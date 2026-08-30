PM Modi and Uzbek President Mirziyoyev highlight the synergy between 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and 'Yangi O'zbekiston', focusing on youth and tech. Uzbekistan announced a 30-day visa-free regime for Indians to boost bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the structural convergence between 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' India's developmental blueprint and 'Yangi O'zbekiston'. Uzbekistan's modernisation vision placing youth, innovation, and modern technology at the core of the expanding bilateral relationship. Delivering a joint press statement alongside President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, PM Modi emphasised how both national programs drive shared progress across future-ready sectors including agriculture, medicine, urban management, industries, tourism, culture, etc.

Future-Ready Cooperation and Synergy

"'Yangi O'zbekiston' (New Uzbekistan) and 'Viksit Bharat 2047' (Developed India 2047) both have youth, innovation, inclusive growth, and modern technology at their centre. Cooperation in digital public infrastructure, AI, critical minerals, clean energy, space, and nuclear energy is making our relations 'future-ready.' Our strengths in agriculture and health are complementary. By combining Uzbekistan's horticulture experience with India's modern agricultural practices, we will contribute to food security," PM Modi said. "Uzbekistan's medicinal herbs and India's expertise in Ayurveda form a natural combination. The agreements signed today regarding traditional medicine will further strengthen our joint efforts. We aim to ensure that our partnership is not limited merely to our national capitals; therefore, we are establishing partnerships between our cities and states. These partnerships will foster continuous, direct connections in areas such as urban management, industry, education, tourism, and culture," he added.

Deepening Cultural and Historical Ties

Underscoring the deep historical roots connecting the two nations, PM Modi outlined key initiatives to boost academic, language, and cultural exchanges alongside sports collaboration. "Our shared heritage is the deepest root of our relations. We will work together to preserve Buddhist heritage sites in Uzbekistan. Promoting exchange between students and professionals is a high priority. I am happy to announce scholarships to promote the Hindi language in Uzbekistan." PM Modi stated.

PM Modi also extended Independence Day greetings to Uzbekistan ahead of its 33rd anniversary. "A stronger India-Uzbekistan partnership will be a powerful force for peace, progress, and prosperity in Central Asia. Excellency, thank you once again. In two days, Uzbekistan will celebrate its 33rd Independence Anniversary. On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, I congratulate you and all citizens," he said.

Uzbekistan Announces Visa-Free Regime for Indians

Uzbekistan on Sunday introduced a 30-day visa-free regime for Indian citizens, with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev saying the move will make a significant contribution to strengthening people-to-people contacts, tourism and business exchanges between the two countries.

Mirziyoyev made the announcement during the delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tashkent, as part of the latter's two-day State visit to Uzbekistan. Highlighting the growing momentum in India-Uzbekistan relations, the Uzbek President described India as a "reliable strategic partner" and pointed to rising bilateral trade, joint ventures and connectivity between the two countries. "India is our reliable strategic partner. Last year, our bilateral trade exceeded USD 1 billion for the first time. In recent years, the number of joint ventures has increased sevenfold. There are now 14 direct flights between our countries every week," Mirziyoyev said.

Strengthening People-to-People Connections

He also highlighted the role of cultural institutions, including the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre for Indian Studies is located at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies in strengthening humanitarian ties between the two countries. The Uzbek President noted that the philosophy and practice of Yoga have become increasingly popular in Uzbekistan, with a dedicated Yoga Federation operating in the country since 2018. He also said that a nationwide Yoga Festival was held across Uzbekistan in June this year.

The announcement comes during PM Modi's two-day State visit to Uzbekistan, aimed at further deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

India and Uzbekistan established diplomatic relations on March 18, 1992, when the protocol establishing diplomatic ties was signed in Tashkent. India was among the first countries to recognise Uzbekistan's sovereignty following its independence. (ANI)