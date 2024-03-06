Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Maldives sharpens anti-India rhetoric day after military deal with China

    Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's unequivocal stance against Indian military presence and the country's burgeoning partnership with China signal a paradigm shift in its foreign policy orientation. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has sharpened his stance against Indian military presence in the country, stating that no Indian troops, including those in civilian attire, will be permitted on Maldivian soil after May 10. This announcement, reported by local media outlets on Tuesday, marks a notable escalation in the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the Maldives and India.

    President Muizzu's declaration comes barely days after the arrival of an Indian civilian team in the Maldives. The team's mission was to assume control of one of the island nation's aviation platforms, sparking concerns and further exacerbating the strained relations between the two countries.

    President Muizzu vehemently refuted speculations suggesting that Indian military personnel were merely transitioning to civilian clothing. He emphasized that there would be no Indian troops, in any form of attire, residing in the Maldives beyond the specified deadline. 

    Strategic Military Assistance from China

    Simultaneously, the Maldivian Defense Ministry revealed a groundbreaking agreement with China, wherein China would provide "military assistance" to the Maldives. The nature and scope of this assistance remain undisclosed, but the agreement underscores the Maldives' pivot towards China and its growing alignment with Beijing's strategic interests in the region.

    Shift in Foreign Policy

    Muizzu's presidency has witnessed a distinct departure from the pro-India policies of his predecessor. His administration has actively sought to strengthen ties with China, signaling a significant shift in the Maldives' foreign policy orientation. Muizzu's election campaign, centered around the promise of removing Indian troops and reclaiming national sovereignty.

    Diplomatic Strain with India

    The relationship between India and the Maldives has been fraught with tension since Muizzu assumed office in November 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Lakshadweep islands in January 2024 further strained diplomatic ties, exacerbated by derogatory remarks from Maldivian ministers on social media platforms. 

    Geopolitical Implications

    The Maldives' strategic location in the Indian Ocean, coupled with its geopolitical significance, has made it a focal point in the broader regional power struggle between India and China. As the Maldives solidifies its ties with China, India faces the prospect of losing influence in a region traditionally considered within its sphere of influence. This geopolitical realignment carries profound implications for regional stability and the balance of power in the Indian Ocean region.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
