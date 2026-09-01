A four-minute Japanese exercise video has gone viral on social media, claiming users can lose 5 kg in one week. The equipment-free routine gained millions of views, appealing to people seeking quick workouts. The video suggests this daily routine has no side effects.

A four-minute Japanese exercise video claiming that people can lose 5 kg in just seven days has taken social media by storm. The short workout clip is gaining massive attention online, with a reposted version on X crossing 3 million views and nearly 60,000 likes.

The viral video has attracted attention amid growing interest in quick and simple weight-loss routines. With long working hours and sedentary lifestyles becoming common, short exercise routines that can be done without gym equipment are increasingly finding an audience online.

According to the viral clip, the exercise routine takes only four minutes and is supposed to be performed every day for a week. The video makes a bold claim that following the routine could result in losing around 5 kg. It also suggests that people can ditch dumbbells and try the routine instead, claiming there are no side effects.

The post shared by X user rrace🇰🇷 (@junssi1982) on August 31 carried the following message: “A Japanese diet video claiming that if you do it as a daily routine for a week, you'll lose -5kg. It's insanely trending in Japan right now. Throw away the dumbbells and let's do this. No side effects or anything..”

Watch the viral video here:

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The English translation broadly says the video is only four minutes long, claims a 5 kg loss if followed daily for a week, and says it is currently hugely popular in Japan. The post also tells viewers to “throw away” Mounjaro and try the routine, while claiming there are no side effects.

The viral claim has prompted a range of reactions. One user wrote, “You can get started without any burden in just four minutes. But consistency is the key, isn't it?” Another argued that any exercise is beneficial if it motivates people to become active.

Another commenter said they would try the routine for a week but stressed that people should “not expect miracles” and that consistency matters. A fourth user joked that four minutes is longer than many pop songs and said doing something is better than doing nothing.

While the video’s 5 kg weight-loss claim has attracted enormous attention, viewers should remember that viral fitness claims are not automatically medically established. Weight loss can vary considerably between individuals and depends on factors including diet, activity levels and overall health.

The clip's popularity nevertheless shows how quickly simple workout trends can spread online, particularly when they promise a dramatic result with just a few minutes of exercise each day.