Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Let's destroy Pakistan together': Elderly Afghan calls for joint action with India in viral video (WATCH)

    Afghan citizen urges India to unite in confronting Pakistan during a conversation with an Indian YouTuber, sparking viral social media reactions.

    Lets destroy Pakistan together Elderly Afghan calls for joint action with India in viral video (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 28, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

    In a candid and striking interaction, an Afghan citizen recently expressed solidarity with India against Pakistan, proposing a united front to tackle their common adversary. The video of the conversation, which took place with an Indian YouTuber, has garnered significant attention and sparked a massive social media frenzy.

    In the viral video, the elderly Afghan individual began by highlighting the deep-rooted friendship and brotherly bond between India and Afghanistan. "India and Afghanistan are friends. We are like brothers," he affirmed, underscoring the historical and cultural ties that unite the two nations. This camaraderie starkly contrasts with the shared animosity towards Pakistan, which he described as a mutual enemy.

    Also read: 'Exchange Kartarpur for J&K or create Khalistan, merge with Pakistan': Abdul Basit's shocker to Sikhs (WATCH)

    In a bold statement, the Afghan citizen suggested a coordinated effort between India and Afghanistan to confront Pakistan. "You come at them from that side and we will come from this side," he proposed.

    In response the Indian YouTuber suggested, "You make a road where we both can meet."

    "We will meet, but you come from that side and we will come from this side. Try, Try. Afghanistan is with you, Afghan people are with you," the Afghan national further said.

    This call to action illustrates the intense frustration and opposition towards Pakistan's policies and actions, which have often strained relations with both neighboring countries.

    The Afghan's remarks reflect a broader sentiment of discomfort with the authorities in Pakistan rather than its citizens. "Of course, there is no hate for the common people of any country... but discomfort with 'authority'... everyone in South Asia is so similar," he emphasized.

    This conversation has resonated with many viewers, who see it as a testament to the strong ties between India and Afghanistan and their shared concerns regarding Pakistan.

    Also read: 'Garmi hai kaafi': Rahul Gandhi pouring water on his head in Rudrapur rally sparks Internet frenzy (WATCH)

    "POK come back to us soon," said one X user in response to the viral video.

    Another added, "No one likes Pakistan. Afghans hate them more."

    "The love for Pakistan is evident in his voice and words," said a third user.

    Meanwhile, a fourth Indian remarked, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai."

    Here's a look at how netizens reacted to the Afghan citizen's call for a united front against Pakistan in conversation with an Indian YouTuber:

    Last Updated May 28, 2024, 5:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exchange Kartarpur for J&K or create Khalistan, merge with Pakistan Abdul Basit's shocker to Sikhs (WATCH) snt

    'Exchange Kartarpur for J&K or create Khalistan, merge with Pakistan': Abdul Basit's shocker to Sikhs (WATCH)

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide anr

    India offers $1 million relief aid to Papua New Guinea after devastating landslide

    United Airlines flight engine catches fire moments before takeoff at Chicago airport; WATCH viral video snt

    United Airlines flight engine catches fire moments before takeoff at Chicago airport; WATCH viral video

    US billionaire to take submersible to Titanic site months after Titan tragedy to prove journey is safe snt

    US billionaire to take submersible to Titanic site months after Titan tragedy to prove journey is safe

    Papua New Guinea landslide: PM Modi offers support as chilling drone footage of aftermath goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Papua New Guinea landslide: PM Modi offers support as chilling drone footage of aftermath goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Patna HORROR! 22-year-old college student beaten to death by masked men with sticks

    Patna HORROR! 22-year-old college student beaten to death by masked men with sticks

    Disha Patani SEXY photos: 7 times the actress showed off her perfect BIKINI body ATG

    Disha Patani SEXY photos: 7 times the actress showed off her perfect BIKINI body

    Garmi hai kaafi Rahul Gandhi pouring water on his head in Rudrapur rally sparks Internet frenzy (WATCH) snt

    'Garmi hai kaafi': Rahul Gandhi pouring water on his head in Rudrapur rally sparks Internet frenzy (WATCH)

    PM Modi to meditate at same spot as Swami Vivekananda in Kanyakumari ahead of LS Polls result anr

    PM Modi to meditate at same spot as Swami Vivekananda in Kanyakumari ahead of LS Polls result

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How many candidates have criminal cases against them? Check phase-wise analysis gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How many candidates have criminal cases against them? Check phase-wise analysis

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon