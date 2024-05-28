'Let's destroy Pakistan together': Elderly Afghan calls for joint action with India in viral video (WATCH)

Afghan citizen urges India to unite in confronting Pakistan during a conversation with an Indian YouTuber, sparking viral social media reactions.

In a candid and striking interaction, an Afghan citizen recently expressed solidarity with India against Pakistan, proposing a united front to tackle their common adversary. The video of the conversation, which took place with an Indian YouTuber, has garnered significant attention and sparked a massive social media frenzy.

In the viral video, the elderly Afghan individual began by highlighting the deep-rooted friendship and brotherly bond between India and Afghanistan. "India and Afghanistan are friends. We are like brothers," he affirmed, underscoring the historical and cultural ties that unite the two nations. This camaraderie starkly contrasts with the shared animosity towards Pakistan, which he described as a mutual enemy.

In a bold statement, the Afghan citizen suggested a coordinated effort between India and Afghanistan to confront Pakistan. "You come at them from that side and we will come from this side," he proposed.

In response the Indian YouTuber suggested, "You make a road where we both can meet."

"We will meet, but you come from that side and we will come from this side. Try, Try. Afghanistan is with you, Afghan people are with you," the Afghan national further said.

This call to action illustrates the intense frustration and opposition towards Pakistan's policies and actions, which have often strained relations with both neighboring countries.

The Afghan's remarks reflect a broader sentiment of discomfort with the authorities in Pakistan rather than its citizens. "Of course, there is no hate for the common people of any country... but discomfort with 'authority'... everyone in South Asia is so similar," he emphasized.

This conversation has resonated with many viewers, who see it as a testament to the strong ties between India and Afghanistan and their shared concerns regarding Pakistan.

"POK come back to us soon," said one X user in response to the viral video.

Another added, "No one likes Pakistan. Afghans hate them more."

"The love for Pakistan is evident in his voice and words," said a third user.

Meanwhile, a fourth Indian remarked, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai."

Here's a look at how netizens reacted to the Afghan citizen's call for a united front against Pakistan in conversation with an Indian YouTuber:

