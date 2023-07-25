Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag

    Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) find anti-personnel landmines were found on the periphery of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, raising safety and security concerns.

    Landmines detected near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA raises red flag
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 25, 2023, 6:53 PM IST

    Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have made a concerning discovery at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). During a site visit on 23rd July, anti-personnel landmines were found on the periphery of the plant's site, specifically located in a buffer zone between internal and external perimeter barriers. Fortunately, these mines were facing away from the site and situated in a restricted area inaccessible to operating plant personnel.

    Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told American news agency United Press International, "As I have reported earlier, the IAEA has been aware of the previous placement of mines outside the site perimeter and also at particular places inside. Our team has raised this specific finding with the plant and they have been told that it is a military decision, and in an area controlled by [Russian] military. But having such explosives on the site is inconsistent with the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance and creates additional psychological pressure on plant staff."

    However, the presence of these explosives outside and inside the site perimeter contradicts the IAEA safety standards and nuclear security guidance, causing additional psychological pressure on plant staff. 

    The IAEA has communicated this issue to the plant authorities, who explained that the decision to place the mines was made by the military in an area controlled by Russian forces. Moreover, the IAEA is still seeking access to the roofs of the ZNPP reactors, particularly units Number 3 and Number 4, which are of particular interest. Russian soldiers have already placed the plant's power unit into a hot shutdown state, raising concerns about nuclear and radiation safety risks.

