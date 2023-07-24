Indian Navy equipping ships with cutting-edge 'Made in India' tech

The Software-Defined Radio Tactical (SDR-Tac) has been installed in most of the warships. Equipped with several multimedia capabilities, the indigenous SDR provides real-time voice, data and video information.

In what is being seen as a major move towards modernization and indigenization effort of naval communication systems, the Indian Navy has begun equipping its warships with 'Made in India' Software-Defined Radio. Equipped with several multimedia capabilities, the indigenous SDR provides real-time voice, data and video information.

The Navy’s Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) has indigenously designed and developed three types of SDRs – SDR NC, SDR-Tac (tactical), and SDR-NG. A fourth variant is in the developmental stage and is expected to undergo testing by next year.

The SDR Naval Combat (NC) has already been fitted in all Navy warships and is reportedly functioning well. The Software-Defined Radio Tactical (SDR-Tac) has been installed in most of the warships. The Navy entered into a contract to procure this device with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in 2021. The deal is worth over Rs 1,000 crore.

“As WESEE strides into its fourth decade since its establishment, its most rewarding achievement lies in its dynamic capability to keep pace with the evolving world and proactively embrace cutting-edge technologies for upcoming Navy projects,” WESEE DG Rear Admiral Ankur Sharma said.

What does Software-Defined Radio do?

It may be mentioned that the SDR-Tac is a four-channel multi-mode, multi-band, 19-inch rack-mountable, ship-borne software-defined radio system. It is intended to serve ship-to-ship, ship-to-shore, and ship-to-air voice-data communication for network-centric operations. It supports the simultaneous operation of all four channels covering V/UHF- and L-Band. This SDR system houses multiple types of waveforms for narrow-band and wide-band applications.

Each ship will act as a relay wherein the data can jump from one ship to another. To transfer voice, data or video, the link device picks up the best-suited available network. It ensures that data reaches its destination.

SDR Fighter Aircraft (FA)

The device is in the final stage of development and trials will be completed within a year's time. Sources in the Navy that the knowledge has been shared with the Indian Air Force. These software-based communication systems will replace all hardware-based legacy communication systems in the years to come.

Next-Generation Combat-Management System

The first prototype of NG CMS will be revealed in August-end. It is expected to be fitted onboard warships early next year. Except for the controller chips, everything is indigenous in this system. It is a software-intensive system, which must be flexible enough to operate in a complex naval battle environment.