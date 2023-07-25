Do you know why sailors on aircraft carriers wear colourful jackets? WATCH

Take a look at the fascinating history behind the color-coded system used by warship sailors on flight decks for order and safety. Watch a video from exercise BALTOPS 2023, showcasing how this system streamlines operations. USS carrier Mount Whitney trains with NATO Allies in the Baltic Sea.

Have you ever wondered about the significance of different-coloured jerseys and cranials worn by warship sailors on the flight deck? The tradition dates back a hundred years when the US Navy's first aircraft carrier, USS Langley, set sail. To maintain order and safety on the flight deck, sailors devised a colour-coded system. Remarkably, this system is still in use today, as Allied sailors conduct flight operations efficiently on modern warships.

In this video captured during the BALTOPS 2023 exercise, featuring footage from various US carriers engaged in exercises with NATO Allies, you can witness how this simple yet colourful system streamlines operations and tasks on the deck. During BALTOPS, the USS carrier Mount Whitney collaborated with NATO Allies and partners to conduct large-scale maritime and amphibious operations in the Baltic Sea.

Video: Courtesy: NATO