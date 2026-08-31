Kyrgyz defence officers and a women's group representative met PM Modi in Bishkek, calling it a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity. The officers, trained in India, praised the strengthening defence ties, citing the annual 'KHANJAR' joint exercise.

Kyrgyzstan's defence officers and representatives of the Congress of Women of the Kyrgyz Republic on Monday shared their experience of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the officers highlighting the growing defence ties between India and Kyrgyzstan.

'Relationship growing stronger each year'

Speaking to ANI, Captain Taalaibek of the Ministry of Defence of Kyrgyzstan said, "Meeting with the Prime Minister was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us. It is not every day that you meet the Prime Minister of India, so it was great, and it was very good to have him here in Kyrgyzstan."

On the defence relationship between the two countries, Taalaibek said, "From my point of view, we did our training in India for three years at the National Defence Academy and one year at the Indian Military Academy as well. In my personal opinion, the relationship is growing stronger each year."

He added, "Nowadays, as officers of the Ministry of Defence, we participate each year in the joint military exercise called KHANJAR. Exercise KHANJAR 13 concluded this year, and next year is KHANJAR 14. So each year, that training with the Indian Armed Forces is growing stronger and stronger." Exercise KHANJAR is an annual joint special forces military exercise conducted alternately between India's Ministry of Defence and the Kyrgyz Republic

Indian Training and Lasting Friendships

Senior Lieutenant Baimurza of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Defence also spoke about his military training in India and his meeting with PM Modi. Speaking with ANI, he said, "The meeting with the Prime Minister was a very great opportunity for us. My military training took place in India for four years--three years at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Mike Squadron, 143rd Course, and one year at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Cariappa Battalion, Poonch Company," he said.

Baimurza added, "I have many coursemates and friends from India; we are still in touch and talking with them. I would like to say to my coursemates, to the Mikey Mustangs: all the best, happy life, and I wish you good luck."

'Inspiring and unforgettable moment'

Gulaiym Eshbaeva, Head of the International Department of the Congress of Women of the Kyrgyz Republic, said meeting PM Modi was a memorable experience. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Today was a wonderful day because I met with the Prime Minister of India. It was such an inspiring and unforgettable moment."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met various people from Kyrgyz communities in Bishkek, ahead of his participation in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Kyrgyz capital.(ANI)