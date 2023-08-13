Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khalistani radicals vandalise another Hindu temple in Canada, 3rd incident in a year

    A well-known Hindu temple in Canada’s British Columbia was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. Khalistan referendum posters were also pasted on the main door of the temple at midnight on Saturday.

    First Published Aug 13, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    A well-known Hindu temple in Canada’s British Columbia was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. At midnight on Saturday, posters for the Khalistan referendum were also pasted to the temple's front entrance.

    Lakshmi Narayan Mandir, a Hindu temple in Surrey, is one of the largest and most historic in British Columbia. This incident sparked massive outrage within the Indian community. The defacing of the temple walls with hateful slogans was sharply condemned by the mayor of Brampton.  The posters read: “Investigate India’s role in June 18th assassination," accompanied by a photo of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

    This is the third time this year that a temple has been vandalised in Canada.

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Canada’s Surrey. He was killed by two unidentified men on the premises of the gurdwara on June 18 evening.  He was the chief of the separatist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

    Another Hindu temple in Ontario, Canada, was vandalised with anti-Indian graffiti in April of this year. Another Hindu temple in Ontario, Canada, was vandalised with anti-Indian graffiti in April of this year.  On January 31, a prominent Hindu temple in Canada’s Brampton was vandalised with anti-India graffiti. The act caused outrage among the Indian community.

    Last Updated Aug 13, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
