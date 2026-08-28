Karoline Leavitt has ended her tenure as the 36th White House Press Secretary. The White House praised her for defending the 'America First agenda'. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has hinted at Fox News' Alexis McAdams as a potential successor.

Karoline Leavitt completed her final day as White House Press Secretary on Thursday, August 27, concluding her tenure as the 36th person to hold the position, according to a White House release.

Highlights of Leavitt's Tenure

The White House said Leavitt, who was the youngest person to serve as Press Secretary, leaves the James S Brady Briefing Room after a tenure focused on defending President Donald Trump and his administration's "America First agenda".

In the release, the White House highlighted several moments from Leavitt's time as Press Secretary, including exchanges with reporters, responses to questions on domestic and foreign policy, and her engagement with new media and members of the public. The White House quoted Trump as calling Leavitt "one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office."

Confrontational Exchanges with Media

The release also highlighted Leavitt's confrontational exchanges with members of the media. On one occasion, she told a reporter, "You're a left-wing hack. You're not a reporter. You're posing in this room as a journalist."

On another occasion, responding to a question, she said, "What a stupid question."

Defending Administration Policies

The White House also cited her remarks defending the administration's immigration policies, including her statement that migrants who had illegally broken US laws were "criminals."

On national security, the White House release said that Leavitt criticised Democrats and mainstream media over the Biden administration's handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying, "We are not going to be lectured about national security and American troops by Democrats and the mainstream media."

The release also pointed to Leavitt's statements on personnel decisions within the administration, including her remarks that officials not aligned with Trump's vision could be removed.

On foreign policy, the White House highlighted her response to comments by a French politician concerning the Statue of Liberty, when she said, "It's only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now."

Leavitt also criticised what she called misinformation campaigns involving Democrats and the mainstream media, saying, "If this story proves anything, it proves that Democrats and their propagandists in the mainstream media know how to fabricate, orchestrate, and disseminate a misinformation campaign quite well."

The White House release further cited her criticism of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and her comments on crime in Democrat-run US cities.

The release also stated that Leavitt also accused the former Biden administration and parts of the media of a lack of transparency regarding former President Joe Biden's health and competence, calling it "one of the greatest coverups and, frankly, political scandals this nation has ever seen."

The release highlighted Leavitt's decision to delay her maternity leave following the attempted assassination of Trump. She had said at the time, "As I told many of you on Friday afternoon, I thought that would be my last time taking your questions until after my maternity leave -- but given the attempted assassination of the President... I felt it was prudent to be here today to answer your questions."

Expanding Media Access

During her tenure, Leavitt also expanded access to the White House briefing room to new media outlets. The White House cited her statement that "It's essential to our team that we share President Trump's message everywhere."

The release also recalled her participation in "Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day", when children were invited into the briefing room.

The White House concluded the release by praising Leavitt's tenure, saying she "fought for the facts, defended the America First agenda, and never, ever surrendered."

Trump Hints at Successor

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has hinted at a potential contender for the White House Press Secretary role, pointing to Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams during a recent interview.

When asked by McAdams whether Karoline Leavitt could be replaced, Trump defended his outgoing press secretary, emphasising the difficulty of filling her shoes. He simultaneously turned the discussion into a light-hearted comment regarding her decision to step down. "I found out Karoline Leavitt likes her children more than she likes Trump, I'm very concerned about that," Trump stated, referencing Leavitt's choice to prioritise her two young children.

Prompted by McAdams on who he envisioned taking over the briefing room podium following Leavitt's departure, the US President turned the question back onto the journalist. "You?" Trump asked McAdams. "How about you?" he added, suggesting the Fox News correspondent as a prospective candidate.

Trump then checked in on Leavitt's reaction as she stood close by, before offering further praise for McAdams' broadcasting work. "I've always liked you," Trump informed her, noting that she was capable of executing the role.

The interaction gained attention as Trump has yet to officially declare a successor to Leavitt. Although McAdams had inquired if the President wished to "make news" during the segment, the response brought a fresh contender into public focus for the White House position.